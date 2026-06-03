A Sunset Sanctuary Soirée

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About this event
Starting bid
$150 Value
VIP passes entitle you and your guests to bypass the ticketing and entrance line. These passes also give you access to any free and paid special exhibitions (subject to availability).
The Broad is a new contemporary art museum founded by philanthropists Eli and Edythe Broad on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. The museum is designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Gensler and offers free general admission. The museum is home to the 2,000 works of art in the Broad collection, which is among the most prominent holdings of postwar and contemporary art worldwide. With its innovative “veil-and-vault” concept, the 120,000-square-foot, $140-million building features two floors of gallery space to showcase The Broad’s comprehensive collection and is the headquarters of The Broad Art Foundation’s worldwide lending library.
Starting bid
$400 Value
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Starting bid
Fine Art Print on Moab Juniper Baryta Rag
24x20
1/25
$1500 value (signed, numbered)
Katarina Benzova is an award-winning Slovak-born photographer, videographer, and art director based in Los Angeles. For more than a decade, she has worked at the heart of rock music, documenting some of the most influential artists of our time from a uniquely intimate perspective.
She began her career as the tour photographer for Guns N’ Roses in 2010, an experience that shaped her immersive approach to capturing life on and off stage. Since then, she has photographed legendary musicians including AC/DC, Aerosmith, KISS, Def Leppard, Ozzy Osbourne, and Anthony Kiedis, among many others. Her images are born from proximity and trust, revealing moments of intensity, vulnerability, and transcendence that unfold in the charged space between artist and audience.
Her work has appeared in publications such as Rolling Stone, Vogue, Billboard, and LIFE, and in global campaigns for brands including Leica Camera, Maserati, Gibson and Fender. In 2023, she was named a Leica Ambassador.
Benzova’s fine art prints are represented by Morrison Hotel Gallery and collected internationally. Her work has been exhibited worldwide, including during the Cannes Film Festival and at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Photography.
In 2017, Katarina established her own foundation, MISSION 11, which produces photographic campaigns and services for charitable organizations, including Animals Asia, Janie’s Fund, The Wolf Conservation Center, and DoVE Project. These campaigns have featured star talent from Jason Momoa and Axl Rose to Moby, Steven Tyler, and Steve O, among many others.
Through her lens, music is not simply documented — it is felt.
About the photo :
NOCTURNE - Ozzy Osbourne , 2016
This photo is called Nocturne.
I took it in 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, during Black Sabbath’s The End farewell tour.
It was the last time Ozzy performed in New York.
In this moment, he’s holding the microphone with both hands…
almost leaning on it for support…
looking straight ahead, but like he’s somewhere far away.
There’s something in his eyes—
they feel heavy… distant… almost empty.
And that’s what stayed with me.
We all know Ozzy as this wild, unpredictable force—
but here, everything is quiet… and very human.
For me, this image feels haunting…
like you’re witnessing not just a performance—
but the weight of a lifetime on stage.
Starting bid
> 2.5-HOUR PROGRAM , up to 20 people ($6000 value)
• Step into the world of the wolf
• Find your howl
• Tour – Discover the pack roles and stories of our resident wolf teachers
• Walking with Wolves – Attune to their world and explore their environment
• Closing Howls – Honor the voice of each pack member
At Wolf Connection, we believe that wolves offer humanity a pathway to evolve, leading us to a higher level of existence. While popular culture portrays wolves as power-hungry and driven by hierarchy, the truth is far more profound. Wolves embody the ultimate expression of teamwork, collaboration, and strength achieved from a foundation of deep love and respect for one another. Our unconventional approach to team-building harnesses the wisdom of the wolves, using their example of cooperation to fuel the growth and success of individuals and organizations alike.
This is not a program for everyone. It’s for those who dare to dream of a more collaborative, interconnected world and are ready to act to bring that vision to life. For those who are hungry to build purposeful, aligned spaces, and redefine what it means to lead and succeed.
Wolf Connection is a global leader in restoring the primal bond between wolf and human. As the only place on Earth offering the trademarked Wolf Therapy® experience, we invite you to bring your pack, unlock untapped potential, and awaken new strengths within yourself and your team. Located in the mountains above Los Angeles, our 165-acre sanctuary is a safe haven for wolves rescued from illegal ownership, abandonment, and abuse.
Since 2010, our Wolf Therapy® programs have empowered individuals to confront trauma, injustice, and personal limitations, providing a space for growth, healing, and transformation. Our program participants walk alongside the wolves, helping heal them while also discovering their own resilience, place within the pack, and deep sense of connection to the world around them.
Starting bid
At Spirit Wolf Collection, we specialize in creating unique clothing designs and custom original pieces, ranging from handcrafted jewelry to vibrant clothing that embodies the Spirit of the Wolf.
About the Artists
(Alejandro aka Spirit Wolf) is the founder, owner, and creator of Spirit Wolf Collection. As a child, he always dreamed of expressing himself through various mediums of the arts, creating from the heart. Painting was his first passion, which later led him to play the violin. As an adult, he focused on crafting jewelry with semi-precious stones. During the pandemic in 2020, while in isolation, creating jewelry became his therapy, serving as a coping mechanism to connect with his higher self and Spirit. He also began making beaded earrings, with each bead representing a prayer or affirmation intentionally placed for the healing of the wearer.
Graffiti art and murals significantly influence the vibrant clothing designs, including T-shirt clothing released today.
He also has experience in interior design, faux finishing, and color therapy in both college and business settings.
His background is of Mexican Indigenous and European heritage, and he is an advocate for human rights, animal rights, earth rights, and justice.
Starting bid
18k White Gold Vermeil Necklace with Heart-shaped center stone
by H.CROWNE
Length: 17” $5600 value
A favorite jewelry brand amongst celebrities, H.CROWNE is created by actress Kali Hawk.
Starting bid
$150 Value
Rest, Recover, Restore. These are the three key components to help the human body perform optimally. The human body is the most sophisticated machine in nature. Its capabilities are limitless, but routine maintenance is paramount. Here at RSRP we offer the services to meet those needs.
Compression therapy to ease those tight muscles. Sauna sessions to help relax the body and activate your body’s natural restorative proteins to accelerate the process of recovery.
And lastly Fascia Stretch therapy (FST) an assisted stretch method where our therapists focus primarily on the interconnected webbing throughout the body known as fascia. Our therapist's primary objective is to help clients get back the range and mobility you may feel you are losing to increase your wellbeing.
Starting bid
2-night-stay.
$500 Value *blackout dates apply
https://shadypinesma.hospitable.rentals/
Your own mountain retreat among towering pines in peaceful Arrowhead Villas, Lake Arrowhead. Charming single-level sanctuary with wrap-around deck blends privacy & convenience perfectly. Breathe fresh mountain air while planning adventures. Minutes from Highway 18, Lake Arrowhead Village shopping & dining. Pristine lake exploration, scenic hiking, local attractions await. Lake Gregory’s beaches & water sports 15 minutes away.
Starting bid
$360 Value
Signed, limited edition print
This print was inspired by Wolves seen and unseen, and by those heard but not listened to. By those I've known in their homelands, and by those I've run with in my dreams. But especially by those in Yellowstone's northern range, who have been all of the above. Your songs live in my heart.
John Potter grew up in the Upper Great Lakes region, spending his formative years immersed in the lush forests of the Great Northwoods, where he developed a profound love for the natural world that continues to inspire his work today.
His artistic journey began in childhood and led him to Utah State University, where he earned degrees in Painting and Illustration. After a successful 20-year career as an award-winning illustrator, John transitioned to painting full-time in 2002.
John describes his work as a spiritual connection:
“Painting for me is a form of communication with our Creator, and of gratitude as well; for the life and beauty brought forth on this Earth, especially in our remaining wild places. Because of this, I feel a sense of responsibility for the privilege of painting, for the gift of the craft. Many painters are out there trying to be heard - I paint to listen.”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!