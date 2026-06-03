A Sunset Sanctuary Soirée

Fine Art Print on Moab Juniper Baryta Rag





24x20

1/25

$1500 value (signed, numbered)





Katarina Benzova is an award-winning Slovak-born photographer, videographer, and art director based in Los Angeles. For more than a decade, she has worked at the heart of rock music, documenting some of the most influential artists of our time from a uniquely intimate perspective.

She began her career as the tour photographer for Guns N’ Roses in 2010, an experience that shaped her immersive approach to capturing life on and off stage. Since then, she has photographed legendary musicians including AC/DC, Aerosmith, KISS, Def Leppard, Ozzy Osbourne, and Anthony Kiedis, among many others. Her images are born from proximity and trust, revealing moments of intensity, vulnerability, and transcendence that unfold in the charged space between artist and audience.

Her work has appeared in publications such as Rolling Stone, Vogue, Billboard, and LIFE, and in global campaigns for brands including Leica Camera, Maserati, Gibson and Fender. In 2023, she was named a Leica Ambassador.

Benzova’s fine art prints are represented by Morrison Hotel Gallery and collected internationally. Her work has been exhibited worldwide, including during the Cannes Film Festival and at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Photography.

In 2017, Katarina established her own foundation, MISSION 11, which produces photographic campaigns and services for charitable organizations, including Animals Asia, Janie’s Fund, The Wolf Conservation Center, and DoVE Project. These campaigns have featured star talent from Jason Momoa and Axl Rose to Moby, Steven Tyler, and Steve O, among many others.

Through her lens, music is not simply documented — it is felt.





About the photo :





NOCTURNE - Ozzy Osbourne , 2016





This photo is called Nocturne.

I took it in 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, during Black Sabbath’s The End farewell tour.

It was the last time Ozzy performed in New York.

In this moment, he’s holding the microphone with both hands…

almost leaning on it for support…

looking straight ahead, but like he’s somewhere far away.

There’s something in his eyes—

they feel heavy… distant… almost empty.

And that’s what stayed with me.

We all know Ozzy as this wild, unpredictable force—

but here, everything is quiet… and very human.

For me, this image feels haunting…

like you’re witnessing not just a performance—

but the weight of a lifetime on stage.











