A Sweet Taste of Summer- White Party

Hosted by
About this event
$
One entry ticket to the event with standard amenities and activities and one (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win $1000. Food is available until exhausted or available for purchase. No refunds. All sales final. All Rights Reserved.
One entry ticket to the event with standard amenities and activities and one (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win a pair of Movado His and Her watches. Food is available until exhausted or available for purchase. No refunds. All sales final. All Rights Reserved.
One entry ticket to the event with standard amenities and activities. Food is available until exhausted or available for purchase. No refunds. All sales final. All Rights Reserved.
One entry ticket to the event with standard amenities and activities. Food is available until exhausted or available for purchase. No refunds. All sales final. All Rights Reserved.
One (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win $1000. No Refunds. All Sales Final. All Rights Reserved.
One (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win. No Refunds. All Sales Final. All Rights Reserved.
Support the Monarch Awards Foundation's community programs and scholarships.
Support the Monarch Awards Foundation's community programs and scholarships.
Support the Monarch Awards Foundation's community programs and scholarships.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!