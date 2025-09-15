A Swinging Affair- Annual Dinner

Front Royal, VA 22630, USA
Current members of the Warren Heritage Society receive a discounted ticket rate for A Swinging Affair. It’s our way of saying thank you for your continued support in preserving Warren County’s history. Includes ann entry to A Swinging Affair and access to all amenities and activities throughout the evening, including live music, dinner , and community engagement.
Includes entry to A Swinging Affair and access to all amenities and activities throughout the evening, including live music, dinner , and community engagement.
The Pay It Forward Ticket Program allows us to offer discounted or complimentary tickets to individuals who may not otherwise be able to attend. Whether it’s a student, a senior, or someone facing financial hardship, this program ensures that cost isn’t a barrier to connection, recognition, and joy.
Want to contribute? Sponsors and attendees can choose to “pay it forward” by donating a ticket!
Host a full table of friends, family, or clients.
· Reserved table for 8
· Business name listed in event program
· Table recognition signage
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing