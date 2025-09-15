A Swinging Affair- Annual Dinner

111 Hospitality Drive

Front Royal, VA 22630, USA

Member Ticket
$70

Current members of the Warren Heritage Society receive a discounted ticket rate for A Swinging Affair. It’s our way of saying thank you for your continued support in preserving Warren County’s history. Includes ann entry to A Swinging Affair and access to all amenities and activities throughout the evening, including live music, dinner , and community engagement.

Non-Member
$75

Includes entry to A Swinging Affair and access to all amenities and activities throughout the evening, including live music, dinner , and community engagement.

Pay it Forward Ticket
$75

The Pay It Forward Ticket Program allows us to offer discounted or complimentary tickets to individuals who may not otherwise be able to attend. Whether it’s a student, a senior, or someone facing financial hardship, this program ensures that cost isn’t a barrier to connection, recognition, and joy.

Want to contribute? Sponsors and attendees can choose to “pay it forward” by donating a ticket!

Table Sponsor
$600
groupTicketCaption

Host a full table of friends, family, or clients.

·        Reserved table for 8

·        Business name listed in event program

·        Table recognition signage

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing