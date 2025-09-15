Warren Heritage Society Inc

About this event

A Swinging Affair- Sponsorship Opportunities

111 Hospitality Drive

Front Royal, VA 22630, USA

Historical Legacy Sponsor
$2,500

Our premier sponsorship opportunity.

·        Premium reserved table for 8 in VIP seating area

·        A complimentary drink ticket per guest

·        Verbal recognition from the stage

·        Logo on all event materials, signage, and press releases

·        Featured logo and link on WHS website

·        Full-page ad in program + option for flyer/coupon insert

·        Social media feature post and logo on event highlight reel

·        Recognition in quarterly e-newsletter

·        Framed certificate of appreciation for display

·        Exclusive guided tour of our museums for up to 10 guests

 

Entertainment Partner
$1,500


Support the music and celebration.

·        Reserved table for 8 with premium placement

·        Verbal recognition during band introduction

·        Logo on event signage & in program

·        Half-page ad in program

·        Social media recognition

·        Mention in press release

·        A complimentary drink ticket per guest

 

Heritage Supporter
$850


Help preserve our history while enjoying the evening.

·        4 dinner tickets with preferred seating

·        A complimentary drink tickets for 4 guests

·        Logo in program & WHS website

·        Quarter-page ad in program

·        Social media recognition

·        Recognition in WHS quarterly newsletter

·        Exclusive guided tour of our museums for up to 4 guests

Table Sponsor
$600


Host a full table of friends, family, or clients.

·        Reserved table for 8

·        Business name listed in event program

·        Table recognition signage

Friends of History
$250


Perfect for individuals, couples, or small businesses who want to support WHS and enjoy the evening.

·        2 Dinner Tickets

·        2 Complimentary Drink Tickets

·        Business name or individual name listed in the program

·        Recognition on WHS social media “thank you” post

·        Business card ad in program

·        2 Complimentary admission to a WHS tour of our museums.

Program - Business Card Ad
$45

Reach an audience of history lovers, community leaders, and supporters through our printed event program

Quarter Page Program Ad
$80

Reach an audience of history lovers, community leaders, and supporters through our printed event program

Half-Page Program Ad
$150

Reach an audience of history lovers, community leaders, and supporters through our printed event program

Full Page Program Ad
$250

Reach an audience of history lovers, community leaders, and supporters through our printed event program

Silent Auction Item(s)
Free

Another exciting way to support our mission is through the Silent Auction. Donations of goods, services, experiences, or gift baskets from local businesses will help make the evening more festive while highlighting your business to attendees.

Pay it Forward Ticket
$70

We believe everyone deserves a seat at the table—especially when it comes to celebrating our community. The Pay It Forward Ticket Program allows us to offer discounted or complimentary tickets to individuals who may not otherwise be able to attend. Whether it’s a student, a senior, or someone facing financial hardship, this program ensures that cost isn’t a barrier to connection, recognition, and joy.

Want to contribute? Sponsors and attendees can choose to “pay it forward” by donating a ticket or partial ticket cost. Every contribution helps us welcome more voices, more stories, and more smiles.

