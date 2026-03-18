Monroe Symphony Orchestra

Hosted by

Monroe Symphony Orchestra

About this event

MSO's "Symphony of Giving" Auction Fundraiser

LAGNIAPPE BRASS QUINTET (2 HOURS) item
LAGNIAPPE BRASS QUINTET (2 HOURS)
$1,000

Starting bid

The Lagniappe Brass is a professional quintet located in Northeast Louisiana, and housed at the University of Louisiana Monroe. This eclectic quintet is made up of professionals in the region, many of whom also serve on faculty at ULM and hold positions with the Monroe Symphony Orchestra.

LEGACY STRING QUARTET (2 HOURS) item
LEGACY STRING QUARTET (2 HOURS)
$600

Starting bid

Legacy String Quartet is an accomplished ensemble known for bringing warmth, sophistication, and timeless beauty to every performance. With skilled musicianship and a shared passion for music,

MIRIAM BENNETT, Harpist (2 HOUR) item
MIRIAM BENNETT, Harpist (2 HOUR)
$300

Starting bid

Miriam Bennett is a young harpist. Her music brings beauty and elegance to every room. With graceful hands and a heart for music, this rising musician creates shimmering melodies that captivate audiences of all ages.

NYX DUO (2 HOURS) item
NYX DUO (2 HOURS)
$600

Starting bid

Nyx Duo is an elegant flute and piano ensemble inspired by the beauty and mystery of the night. Blending the lyrical voice of the flute with the rich warmth of piano, the duo creates a luminous, enchanting atmosphere perfect for weddings, receptions, galas, and private events.

SEILER PIANO AND VOICE DUO (2 HOURS) item
SEILER PIANO AND VOICE DUO (2 HOURS)
$600

Starting bid

Seiler Piano and Voice Duo (Rick Seiler & Claire Vangelisti) is a seasoned musical partnership known for delivering expressive, beautifully crafted performances. With years of training and extensive performance experience, this accomplished duo brings depth, artistry, and professionalism to every event.

DIGIULIAN STRING QUARTET (2 Hours) item
DIGIULIAN STRING QUARTET (2 Hours)
$1,000

Starting bid

The Digiulian String Quartet, founded by the late Roger and Colleen Digiulian (both charter members of the Monroe Symphony Orchestra), has performed throughout the Ark/La/Miss area since forming in the early 60’s. The quartet plays for a variety of events. They perform a wide range of music including classical, pop, religious, and more.

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