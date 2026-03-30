Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation

Hosted by

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation

About this event

A Taste of Arundel Grown 2026

743 W Central Ave

Davidsonville, MD 21035, USA

General Admission - EARLY BIRD RATE
$85

$100 Value - limited quantity


Please note: a donation to the Zeffy platform is NOT required to purchase a ticket. Unless you’d like to support the platform, please select “Other” and enter $0.00 before checking out.

General Admission - REGULAR RATE
$100

Please note: a donation to the Zeffy platform is NOT required to purchase a ticket. Unless you’d like to support the platform, please select “Other” and enter $0.00 before checking out.

VIP Admission - EARLY BIRD RATE
$110

$125 Value - limited quantity


Includes early admission / access beginning at 5:00PM and an additional drink ticket.


Please note: a donation to the Zeffy platform is NOT required to purchase a ticket. Unless you’d like to support the platform, please select “Other” and enter $0.00 before checking out.

VIP Admission - REGULAR RATE
$125

Includes early admission / access beginning at 5:00PM and an additional drink ticket.


Please note: a donation to the Zeffy platform is NOT required to purchase a ticket. Unless you’d like to support the platform, please select “Other” and enter $0.00 before checking out.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!