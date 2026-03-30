A Taste of Arundel Grown 2026

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$100 Value - limited quantity
Please note: a donation to the Zeffy platform is NOT required to purchase a ticket. Unless you’d like to support the platform, please select “Other” and enter $0.00 before checking out.
Please note: a donation to the Zeffy platform is NOT required to purchase a ticket. Unless you’d like to support the platform, please select “Other” and enter $0.00 before checking out.
$125 Value - limited quantity
Includes early admission / access beginning at 5:00PM and an additional drink ticket.
Please note: a donation to the Zeffy platform is NOT required to purchase a ticket. Unless you’d like to support the platform, please select “Other” and enter $0.00 before checking out.
Includes early admission / access beginning at 5:00PM and an additional drink ticket.
Please note: a donation to the Zeffy platform is NOT required to purchase a ticket. Unless you’d like to support the platform, please select “Other” and enter $0.00 before checking out.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!