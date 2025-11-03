Capital Flight

A Taste of Aviation

1905 NJ-33 suite 2

Hamilton Township, NJ 08690, USA

General admission
$20

Come and learn about our aviation nonprofit, bring someone who you think could benefit. All proceeds go towards our future Aviators. Event for Kids 18 and under

  • 🎟️ one Free raffle ticket entry
  • ✏️student access to drone simulator/ flight simulation
Raffle #1
$15
Available until Feb 21

Buy as many as you want. These proceeds go towards a student's aviation future. Coffee Lovers Raffle Includes:

  • Reusable coffee mug
  • Premium coffee beans
  • Assorted teas
  • Gift Card
Raffle #2
$25
Available until Feb 21

Buy as many as you want. These proceeds go towards a student aviation future.

Cooking Lovers Raffle Includes:

  • Trader Joe’s non-perishable specialty items
  • Quality cutting board
  • Trader Joe's Grocery gift card
