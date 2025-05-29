Center for Truth and Healing

Center for Truth and Healing

A Taste of East Memorial Drive on Good Neighbors Day - Sponsorship Opportunities

5479 Memorial Dr

Stone Mountain, GA 30083, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
Exclusive naming rights: “A Taste of East Memorial Drive presented by [Your Brand]” Official sponsor of one (1) Zone (choose from: Food, Youth, Resource, Health & Wellness, Entertainment, Marketplace, or Documentary Screening — based on availability) Premium logo placement on all event signage, digital marketing, and media Speaking opportunity during the opening ceremony 10'x20' prime booth space at event entrance Featured logo and link on website, email blasts, and social media Inclusion in press releases and interviews Reserved VIP booth seating during the documentary screening for 6 Access to VIP Lounge with complimentary refreshments Inclusion in VIP gift bags 6 VIP all-access passes
Community Champion
$5,000
Sponsor of one (1) Zone Logo on main event signage and select digital materials 10'x10' premium booth space in the central area Logo and link on the website and social media promotions Recognition from the stage Reserved VIP booth seating during the documentary screening for 4 Access to VIP Lounge with complimentary refreshments Inclusion in VIP gift bags 4 VIP all-access passes
Good Neighbor Partner
$2,500
Logo on select event signage and wayfinding signs 10'x10' vendor booth Business name and logo on website Social media shoutout Reserved screening access for 2 guests Access to VIP Lounge with complimentary refreshments 2 VIP all-access passes
Community Supporter
$1,000
Community Supporter – $1,000 Business name listed on shared community banner 10'x10' vendor booth Name listed on website 1 general admission ticket for the documentary screening Access to VIP Lounge for 1 with refreshments
Friends of East Memorial Drive
$500
Recognition on shared community thank-you banner Social media thank-you mention Opportunity to include a promotional item in attendee bags 1 event pass + access to general admission screening

