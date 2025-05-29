A Taste of East Memorial Drive on Good Neighbors Day - Sponsorship Opportunities

Exclusive naming rights: “A Taste of East Memorial Drive presented by [Your Brand]” Official sponsor of one (1) Zone (choose from: Food, Youth, Resource, Health & Wellness, Entertainment, Marketplace, or Documentary Screening — based on availability) Premium logo placement on all event signage, digital marketing, and media Speaking opportunity during the opening ceremony 10'x20' prime booth space at event entrance Featured logo and link on website, email blasts, and social media Inclusion in press releases and interviews Reserved VIP booth seating during the documentary screening for 6 Access to VIP Lounge with complimentary refreshments Inclusion in VIP gift bags 6 VIP all-access passes

Exclusive naming rights: “A Taste of East Memorial Drive presented by [Your Brand]” Official sponsor of one (1) Zone (choose from: Food, Youth, Resource, Health & Wellness, Entertainment, Marketplace, or Documentary Screening — based on availability) Premium logo placement on all event signage, digital marketing, and media Speaking opportunity during the opening ceremony 10'x20' prime booth space at event entrance Featured logo and link on website, email blasts, and social media Inclusion in press releases and interviews Reserved VIP booth seating during the documentary screening for 6 Access to VIP Lounge with complimentary refreshments Inclusion in VIP gift bags 6 VIP all-access passes

More details...