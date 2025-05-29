A Taste of East Memorial Drive on Good Neighbors Day - Sponsorship Opportunities

Exclusive naming rights: “A Taste of East Memorial Drive presented by [Your Brand]”
Official sponsor of one (1) Zone (choose from: Food, Youth, Resource, Health & Wellness, Entertainment, Marketplace, or Documentary Screening — based on availability)
Premium logo placement on all event signage, digital marketing, and media
Speaking opportunity during the opening ceremony
10'x20' prime booth space at event entrance
Featured logo and link on website, email blasts, and social media
Inclusion in press releases and interviews
Reserved VIP booth seating during the documentary screening for 6
Access to VIP Lounge with complimentary refreshments
Inclusion in VIP gift bags
6 VIP all-access passes
Community Champion
$5,000
Sponsor of one (1) Zone
Logo on main event signage and select digital materials
10'x10' premium booth space in the central area
Logo and link on the website and social media promotions
Recognition from the stage
Reserved VIP booth seating during the documentary screening for 4
Access to VIP Lounge with complimentary refreshments
Inclusion in VIP gift bags
4 VIP all-access passes
Good Neighbor Partner
$2,500
Logo on select event signage and wayfinding signs
10'x10' vendor booth
Business name and logo on website
Social media shoutout
Reserved screening access for 2 guests
Access to VIP Lounge with complimentary refreshments
2 VIP all-access passes
Community Supporter
$1,000
Community Supporter – $1,000
Business name listed on shared community banner
10'x10' vendor booth
Name listed on website
1 general admission ticket for the documentary screening
Access to VIP Lounge for 1 with refreshments
Friends of East Memorial Drive
$500
Recognition on shared community thank-you banner
Social media thank-you mention
Opportunity to include a promotional item in attendee bags
1 event pass + access to general admission screening
