A Taste of International Cuisine

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About this event
Bring a dish to share, enough for 20-30 people to have a taste. If you can, please decorate your tasting table to celebrate your theme and your traditions. If you have an international costume, please wear it to add to the flair and flavor of the evening.
No desire to cook or present? That's okay, come join us anyway! You get to have a bite at each of the tasting tables, and learn more about your friends, neighbors, and their cultures!
"Table" for two! No desire to cook or present? Join us anyway! You get to have a bite at each of the tasting tables, and learn more about your friends, neighbors, and their cultures!
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