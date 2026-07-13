Youth Foundation Of Jersey City Inc

Hosted by

Youth Foundation Of Jersey City Inc

About this event

A Taste of Jersey City/Networking Event 2026

364 Marin Blvd

Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA

General Admission
$100

Every ticket comes with all you can eat, wine, beer, and soda

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

8 Tickets

Prominent logo placement on all event materials

Recognition in event speeches

Opportunity to speak at the event

Recognition on Social media

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

6 Tickets

Logo placement at the event

materials

Recognition in event speeches

Recognition on Social media

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

5 Tickets

Logo on event program

Recognition in event speeches

Recognition on Social media

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

4 Ticket

Logo on Banner

Recognition in event speeches

Recognition on Social Media

Community Sponsor
$500

2 Tickets

Logo displayed at the event

Recognition in event speeches

Recognition on Social Media


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!