A Taste of Jersey City/Networking Event 2026

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About this event
Every ticket comes with all you can eat, wine, beer, and soda
8 Tickets
Prominent logo placement on all event materials
Recognition in event speeches
Opportunity to speak at the event
Recognition on Social media
6 Tickets
Logo placement at the event
materials
Recognition in event speeches
Recognition on Social media
5 Tickets
Logo on event program
Recognition in event speeches
Recognition on Social media
4 Ticket
Logo on Banner
Recognition in event speeches
Recognition on Social Media
2 Tickets
Logo displayed at the event
Recognition in event speeches
Recognition on Social Media
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