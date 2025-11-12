New Year's Celebration Dinner and Jazz - A Taste of Mardi Gras

Hosted by
About this event
We want all members to attend this celebration dinner, so pay what you can! Enjoy a New Orleans-inspired gourmet dinner buffet with meat and vegetarian options, live jazz music, dancing, hurricanes, beverages and surprises. Cocktails are included.
Thank you Tamarac Ladies for all you do helping our club. Enjoy a New Orleans-inspired gourmet buffet with meat and vegetarian options, live jazz music, dancing, hurricanes, beverages and surprises. Cocktails are included.
Enjoy a New Orleans-inspired gourmet dinner buffet with meat and vegetarian options, live jazz music, dancing, hurricanes, beverages and surprises. Cocktails are included.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!