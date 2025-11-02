A Taste of Music 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Interlake Commons at conclusion of 11/6 "A Taste of Music"
Starting bid
Bring the sweet sounds of the islands into your life with the Kala KA-15C Concert Ukulele from Kennelly Keys Music Bellevue! Known for its warm, rich tone and beautiful craftsmanship, this ukulele is perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike. Made with a mahogany body and a smooth satin finish, the KA-15C offers exceptional playability and a classic look. Whether you're strumming on the beach or adding a new instrument to your collection, this ukulele is sure to inspire. Don’t miss your chance to own this high-quality, vibrant instrument!
Item valued at $86 and donated by Kennelly Keys Music Bellevue
Starting bid
Give your student the support they need to thrive with three customized, hour-long sessions from GKK Tutoring and Consulting.
With over 20 years of experience, GKK specializes in all areas of English—from Preschool through Graduate School—and provides tailored guidance to meet your student’s unique academic needs. Whether it’s writing, critical analysis, test prep, or literary exploration, GKK is committed to helping students succeed and build confidence!
More details here:
https://gkktutoringandconsulting.com/
Item valued at $180 and donated by GKK Tutoring and Consulting
Starting bid
This beautifully curated basket from award-winning Mercurys Coffee Co. is a dream come true for any coffee enthusiast. To start with, enjoy a 12 oz bag of 100% Organic Rising Blend coffee. Next, show off your love for great coffee with an exclusive Mercurys t-shirt and a Mercurys travel tumbler for sipping on-the-go. Plus, indulge even more with a $50 gift card to Mercurys Coffee—perfect for stocking up on more fresh beans or trying those scrumptious desserts and sandwiches right in the cafe.
Items valued at $150 and donated by Mercurys Coffee Co.
Starting bid
Take your cello practice to the next level with this carefully curated collection of essential tools! You'll find just about everything you need to enhance your sound and keep your instrument in top shape, including a dark rosin, a rock stop, peg compound, wood polish, cleaning and polish cloths, a music stand, and a convenient Snark+ tuner. For those travel trips where you are not bringing your cello but still want to bring your own bow, we're including a bow case to make sure your bow is safe and secure during transportation. That's not all! To help you play smarter and perform better, we're throwing in our cello coach's favorite book - Molly Gebrian's Learn Faster, Perform Better: A Musician's Guide to the Neuroscience of Practicing. This is a must-have guide for any musician looking to improve and practice in the most effective and efficient way. With this entire collection, no matter if you're just starting out or working on refining your technique, you're ready to practice smarter, stay inspired, and keep your passion for cello perfectly in harmony!
Essential tools items valued at $120 and donated by Music & Arts Bellevue
Bow case valued at $50 and donated by Bridget Horne
Learn Faster, Perform Better by Molly Gebrian valued at $25 and donated by Lisa Okahata
Starting bid
Strike the perfect chord with this must-have collection of violin essentials! This carefully curated set includes everything you need to refine your sound and keep your instrument in peak condition—featuring light rosin, a protective cover, and a Kun 4/4 violin shoulder rest. To help you further elevate your sound, we've added a set of Thomastik Vision Titanium Solo Violin Strings. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, this collection is the perfect way to inspire your playing and enrich your musical journey!
Rosin, cover, and shoulder rest valued at $60 donated by Music & Arts Bellevue
Violin strings set valued at $87 and donated by Lisa Okahata
Starting bid
Unlock your musical potential with two private music lessons tailored to your individual needs and goals! This certificate for two 30-minute private music lessons may be used with any teacher for any instrument at any 4/4 School of Music location. Beginners are welcome! Choose from piano, ukulele, guitar, singing/voice, drums, violin, and other instruments! Choose the songs you want to learn and learn in-person or online. There are 8 schools in the Greater Puget Sound area including locations in Bellevue and Redmond. This certificate is good for lessons from now until November 2026.
Item valued at $100 and donated by 4/4 School of Music
Starting bid
Begin your own musical journey or take it to the next level with a certificate for Four one-hour music lessons tailored just for you! Music Works Northwest offer personalized lessons in flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, saxophone, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, violin, viola, cello, guitar, ukulele, bass, voice, piano, percussion, and drum set. Music Works Northwest's talented teachers offer in-person and virtual lessons. This certificate is good for lessons from now until November 2026.
Items valued at $382 and donated by Music Works Northwest
Starting bid
Experience the timeless beauty of Baroque music with tickets to Brilliant Baroque, a spectacular performance by the world-renowned period orchestra Tafelmusik, featuring 2018 Gramophone Artist of the Year, Rachel Podger. This concert is a “tasting menu” of Baroque masterpieces by Bach, Handel, Avison, Lully, and more—curated to ignite the quintessential spirit of the Baroque era. Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in a celebration of one of history’s most beloved musical periods!
More details here:
https://earlymusicseattle.org/event/tafelmusik-brilliant-baroque/
Item valued at $66 and donated by the family of Jed Kim (violin, Chamber Orchestra)
Starting bid
Seattle Chamber Music Society (SCMS), led by Artistic Director James Ehnes, presents world-class chamber music through year-round concerts, festivals, and its Virtual Concert Hall, making performances accessible to audiences everywhere. Enjoy the world’s best chamber musicians from the best seats in your house with this virtual concert hall subscription, plus 2 tickets to attend in-person. Winter Festival 2026 On-Demand begins on February 6 and runs through March 15, 2026.
More details here:
https://www.seattlechambermusic.org/concert_series/2026-winter-festival/
Winner of this item should email Seattle Chamber Music Society to arrange for delivery of the virtual subscription and the two in-person concert tickets. The in-person concert will take place at the Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall.
Item valued at $300 and donated by Seattle Chamber Music Society
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of world-class music with two tickets to one of the following Seattle Symphony concerts:
Winner of this item should email Seattle Symphony at least 7 business days before concert date and rank which concert you would like to attend using a priority list from 1 to 4. Seattle Symphony will deliver two tickets to one of the four concerts. All concerts take place in the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium at Benaroya Hall.
Item valued at $120 and donated by Seattle Symphony
