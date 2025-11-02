A Taste of Music 2025 Silent Auction

Take your cello practice to the next level with this carefully curated collection of essential tools! You'll find just about everything you need to enhance your sound and keep your instrument in top shape, including a dark rosin, a rock stop, peg compound, wood polish, cleaning and polish cloths, a music stand, and a convenient Snark+ tuner. For those travel trips where you are not bringing your cello but still want to bring your own bow, we're including a bow case to make sure your bow is safe and secure during transportation. That's not all! To help you play smarter and perform better, we're throwing in our cello coach's favorite book - Molly Gebrian's Learn Faster, Perform Better: A Musician's Guide to the Neuroscience of Practicing. This is a must-have guide for any musician looking to improve and practice in the most effective and efficient way. With this entire collection, no matter if you're just starting out or working on refining your technique, you're ready to practice smarter, stay inspired, and keep your passion for cello perfectly in harmony!

Essential tools items valued at $120 and donated by Music & Arts Bellevue

https://www.musicarts.com/





Bow case valued at $50 and donated by Bridget Horne



