A Taste of Peace: May 30, 2026

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About this event
Enjoy delicious dinner, desserts, live music, auctions, and community connection!
Prefer to pay via cash or check?
Send total payment for each $80 general admission ticket to:
PeaceWorks
PO Box 836
Bailey, CO 80421
OR
Give cash to PeaceWorks' representative.
🏆 Gold Sponsor = $1500
Includes:
*Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace
*Reserved table for 8 attendees
*Opportunity to share from stage
*Sponsor provided banner placed at the event
*Featured on our website (one year) and social media
*Certificate of acknowledgement
Check preferred.
Mail to:
PeaceWorks, Inc.
PO Box 836
Bailey, CO 804321
Please send logo to: [email protected]
🥈 Silver Sponsor = $1000
Includes:
*Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace
*6 complimentary tickets
*Verbal acknowledgement during the evening
*Logo on event materials and social media
Check preferred.
Mail to:
PeaceWorks, Inc.
PO Box 836
Bailey, CO 804321
Please send logo to: [email protected]
🥉 Bronze Sponsor = $500
Includes:
*Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace
*4 complimentary tickets
*Verbal acknowledgement during the evening
$
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