PeaceWorks, Inc.

Hosted by

PeaceWorks, Inc.

About this event

A Taste of Peace: May 30, 2026

27972 Iris Dr

Evergreen, CO 80439, USA

Early Bird ~ Individual Ticket
$80
Available until Apr 20

Enjoy delicious dinner, desserts, live music, auctions, and community connection!

Early Bird~ Individual Ticket (Cash/Check)
$80
Available until Apr 20

Prefer to pay via cash or check?

Send total payment for each $80 general admission ticket to:
PeaceWorks
PO Box 836
Bailey, CO 80421

OR

Give cash to PeaceWorks' representative.

Gold Sponsorship (Check Preferred)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🏆 Gold Sponsor = $1500

Includes:
*Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace

*Reserved table for 8 attendees

*Opportunity to share from stage

*Sponsor provided banner placed at the event

*Featured on our website (one year) and social media

*Certificate of acknowledgement

Check preferred.
Mail to:

PeaceWorks, Inc.
PO Box 836
Bailey, CO 804321


Please send logo to: [email protected]

Silver Sponsorship (Check Preferred)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

🥈 Silver Sponsor = $1000

Includes:
*Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace

*6 complimentary tickets

*Verbal acknowledgement during the evening

*Logo on event materials and social media


Check preferred.
Mail to:

PeaceWorks, Inc.
PO Box 836
Bailey, CO 804321


Please send logo to: [email protected]

Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🥉 Bronze Sponsor = $500

Includes:
*Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace

*4 complimentary tickets

*Verbal acknowledgement during the evening


Add a donation for PeaceWorks, Inc.

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