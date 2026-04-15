A Taste of Peace Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Receive $150 Custom Tattoo gift certificate by Fritz at Alternative Arts Tattoo in Littleton.
Fritz started tattooing in 1989, and through the years he developed competency in most tattoo styles, but mainly enjoys Fineline, Black and Grey, Blackwork, Geometric, Traditional Japanese, Neo-Traditional, and Colored Illustrative. Fritz is also a self-proclaimed Cover-up wizard.
Starting bid
A fun hour of face painting with Rachel for your summer event.
This certificate is good for 1 free hour of face painting by Rachel of Rachel’s Creations for a party or special event valued at $120/hour.
Rachel can paint approximately #15-20 kids/hour depending on desired designs and extra time can be added at above rate if desired.
An extra gas/travel fee will apply for event locations 20+ miles from 80433.
This certificate expires 1 year from date of the event on 5/1/2027.
Starting bid
Enjoy these wine goodies from the Colorado Winery of the Year.
Includes:
$120 Value.
Starting bid
Radiant glowing skin is on the horizon with these superior quality facial products from Generations Skincare.
Includes:
$175 Value.
Starting bid
Get summer-ready with these self-care items from Essence Salon.
Includes:
$204 Value.
Starting bid
Luxurious Cutting Board
Elegant design of mixed hardwoods in a custom cutting board perfect for entertaining.
2 hr Interior Design/Kitchen Cabinet Consult
Spend time with designer Jacqui to explore creative options to enliven your space.
$1250 Value.
Starting bid
Two tickets to a 2-hour session at the Treehouse Adventure Park.
Bring a friend and adjust your attitude with altitude at Treehouse Adventure Park.
The adventure park is a really fun series of self-guided zip lines and challenge bridges spanning the ponderosa treetops for anyone 7 years of age and older. Each certificate is good for one general admission, 2-hour ticket of aerial adventure park experience!
Must be used in 2026 season.
$250 Value.
Starting bid
Mountain Mama Sourdough Gift Card and Bags from Rags Set.
Yummy in your tummy homemade sourdough bread from our local artisan baker. Includes a gift set Bags from Rags to carry your loaf home.
$30 Value.
Starting bid
Beautiful handmade pillow by DeAun's Designs ~ Tamm Designer with PeaceWorks-inspired design and colors.
Winner also receives a 2-hour interior design consultation with Tamm.
$200 Value.
Starting bid
Three bottles of lavender homemade syrup from Daddy's Homemade Syrup.
Perfect for adding a dash of flavor to baking or cocktail-making.
$52.50 Value.
Starting bid
Gift Card for AK Apothakary.
This indulgent experience invites you to explore handmade potions crafted with the soothing aromas of all natural essential oils & ethically sourced organic ingredients.
$100 Value.
Starting bid
Two-Hour Design & Patterning Session with Meg Fulton in Evergreen.
May be applied toward in-home fabric coordination, custom pattern making for slipcovers, or professional project consultation.
$275 Value.
Starting bid
Enjoy a set of 5 custom pet greeting cards by The Hummingbird and The Beagle. All cards are blank inside.
The Hummingbird and The Beagle created a space to bring Jenna's love for creativity, color, human connection, and nature together. You will see Jenna creating everything from vibrant, colorful abstract artwork to custom gemstone creations that brighten your personal space.
Jenna gravitates toward bright colors mixed with natural elements and enjoys creating art that introduces more color into life. Jenna's goal is to provide unique, mindfully priced, handmade items for you or someone special.
$20 Value.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for one 30-minute discovery call and four 60-minute sessions with Aspen Leaf Coaching.
The discovery call is where coach Ariel McDonald learns about you and your goals, and Ariel will share more about how you will work together. During that time, you and Ariel will schedule the 4 sessions and discuss confidentiality, agenda, and anything else you need. Sessions can be via Zoom, phone, or in person in Conifer.
$400 Value.
Must schedule discovery call within 30 days.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with an aromatic assortment from Brook Forest Soap Company.
Includes:
$80 Value.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious custom facial by Inner Glow Skin Care in Conifer.
Customized? Why?
Our skin is unique to each of us, not "one size fits all." Customized simply means every facial treatment and home care product will be specialized and individualized, just for you; tailored to address your skincare concerns and goals, each and every visit. Whatever you need to address, be it fine lines and wrinkles, lack of firmness, pigmentation issues, dull complexion, congested pores or rosacea, or you simply want to relax and recharge, your treatment is fully customized to achieve exactly that.
$105 Value.
Starting bid
“Peaceful Respite”
Original Soft Pastel approx. 16x12
by Christine Upchurch
“Peaceful Respite” is an original painting created in heartfelt celebration of PeaceWorks—an organization which supports and shelters victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. May this art honor the respite that PeaceWorks offers its clients and be a reminder that everyone deserves peace.
More details and framing instructions on the back of the painting.
$200 Value.
Starting bid
Dress up for a night on the town with a gorgeous turquoise necklace from Blue Crow Boutique and an original handbag design by Purse N Bootz.
Purse N Bootz
Creating gorgeous, one of a kind, hand-stitched purses from all leather, vintage cowboy boots.
$70 Value.
Starting bid
White leather and faux fur leather bag made of boots from Vanessa Heron at Purse N Bootz.
Purse N Bootz
Creating gorgeous, one of a kind, hand-stitched purses from all leather, vintage cowboy boots.
$30 Value.
Starting bid
Black leather and faux fur bag made of boots from Vanessa Heron at Purse N Bootz.
Purse N Bootz
Creating gorgeous, one of a kind, hand-stitched purses from all leather, vintage cowboy boots.
$40 Value.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!