A Taste of Peace Silent Auction 2026

A fun hour of face painting with Rachel for your summer event.



This certificate is good for 1 free hour of face painting by Rachel of Rachel’s Creations for a party or special event valued at $120/hour.





Rachel can paint approximately #15-20 kids/hour depending on desired designs and extra time can be added at above rate if desired.





An extra gas/travel fee will apply for event locations 20+ miles from 80433.





This certificate expires 1 year from date of the event on 5/1/2027.