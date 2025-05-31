PeaceWorks, Inc.

Hosted by

PeaceWorks, Inc.

About this event

A Taste of Peace: May 31, 2025

27972 Iris Dr

Evergreen, CO 80439, USA

A Taste of Peace General Admission
$75

Enjoy delicious dinner, desserts, live music, silent auction, and community connection!

A Taste of Peace General Admission (Cash/Check)
$75

Prefer to pay via cash or check? Send total payment for each $75 general admission ticket to: PeaceWorks PO Box 836 Bailey, CO 80421 OR Give cash to PeaceWorks' representative.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🏆 Gold Sponsor = $1500 Includes: Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace Reserved table for 8 attendees Logo on event flier Special acknowledgement from PeaceWorks Featured on our website (one year) and social media Certificate of acknowledgement Please send logo to: [email protected]

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

🥈 Silver Sponsor = $1000 Includes: Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace 6 complimentary tickets Verbal acknowledgement during the evening Logo on event flier Please send logo to: [email protected]

Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🥉 Bronze Sponsor = $500 Includes: Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace 4 complimentary tickets

Add a donation for PeaceWorks, Inc.

$

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