A Taste of Peace: May 31, 2025

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About this event
Enjoy delicious dinner, desserts, live music, silent auction, and community connection!
Prefer to pay via cash or check? Send total payment for each $75 general admission ticket to: PeaceWorks PO Box 836 Bailey, CO 80421 OR Give cash to PeaceWorks' representative.
🏆 Gold Sponsor = $1500 Includes: Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace Reserved table for 8 attendees Logo on event flier Special acknowledgement from PeaceWorks Featured on our website (one year) and social media Certificate of acknowledgement Please send logo to: [email protected]
🥈 Silver Sponsor = $1000 Includes: Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace 6 complimentary tickets Verbal acknowledgement during the evening Logo on event flier Please send logo to: [email protected]
🥉 Bronze Sponsor = $500 Includes: Distinguished recognition as a Partner in Peace 4 complimentary tickets
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