CASA Charter School Foundation

Hosted by

CASA Charter School Foundation

About this event

2026 A Taste of the Arts - Tickets

1100 W Grantham Rd

Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full A Taste of the Arts experience with access to all tastings, performances, and event activities.

Masterpiece Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Join A Taste of the Arts as a Masterpiece Sponsor and enjoy premier seating, prominent recognition, and exclusive event benefits. Here’s what’s included:

  • Premier seating: VIP table for 10
  • Brand visibility: Logo on all event materials, banners, website, and social media
  • Speaking opportunity: Acknowledgment and option to address attendees
  • Customized promotion: Dedicated social media post and press mention
  • On-stage recognition: Special acknowledgment during the event
  • Exclusive giveaway: Piece of art from a CASA student as a thank-you gift
  • Invitation: Sponsor listed on the invitation
  • Full-page ads: Back cover and inside ad
Virtuoso Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Join A Taste of the Arts as a Virtuoso Sponsor and enjoy VIP seating, event recognition, and valuable sponsor benefits. Here’s what’s included:

  • Seating: VIP table for 8
  • Branding: Logo on event signage, website, and social media
  • Recognition: Acknowledgment in program and during the event
  • Promotional material: Piece of art from a CASA student as a thank-you gift
  • Invitation: Sponsor listed on the invitation
  • Full-page ad
Canvas Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Join A Taste of the Arts as a Canvas Sponsor and enjoy reserved seating, event recognition, and valuable sponsor visibility. Here’s what’s included:

  • Seating: Reserved table for 6
  • Branding: Logo placement on event materials and website
  • Social media mention: One dedicated post
  • Recognition: Inclusion in event program and signage
  • Full-page ad
Maestro Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Join A Taste of the Arts as a Maestro Sponsor and enjoy reserved seating, event recognition, and valuable sponsor visibility. Here’s what’s included:

  • Seating: Reserved table for 4
  • Branding: Logo placement on event materials and website
  • Social media mention: One dedicated post
  • Recognition: Inclusion in event program and signage
  • Full-page ad
Spotlight Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join A Taste of the Arts as a Spotlight Sponsor and enjoy reserved seating, event recognition, and sponsor visibility. Here’s what’s included:

  • Seating: Reserved seats for 2
  • Branding: Name listed on website and event signage
  • Social media mention: Group thank-you post
  • Invitation: Sponsor listed on the invitation
  • Half-page ad
Creative Spark Sponsor
$500

Join A Taste of the Arts as a Creative Spark Sponsor and support the event while receiving recognition and sponsor visibility. Here’s what’s included:

  • Seating: 1 event ticket
  • Branding: Name included in event program
  • Recognition: Group acknowledgment during the event
  • Invitation: Sponsor listed on the invitation
Petit Allegro Host Committee Sponsor
$250

Join A Taste of the Arts as a Petit Allegro Host Committee Sponsor and support the event while receiving recognition as part of the Host Committee. Here’s what’s included:

  • Seating: 1 event ticket
  • Branding: Name included in event program
  • Invitation: Sponsor listed on the invitation

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