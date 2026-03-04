2026 A Taste of the Arts - Tickets

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About this event
Enjoy the full A Taste of the Arts experience with access to all tastings, performances, and event activities.
Join A Taste of the Arts as a Masterpiece Sponsor and enjoy premier seating, prominent recognition, and exclusive event benefits. Here’s what’s included:
Join A Taste of the Arts as a Virtuoso Sponsor and enjoy VIP seating, event recognition, and valuable sponsor benefits. Here’s what’s included:
Join A Taste of the Arts as a Canvas Sponsor and enjoy reserved seating, event recognition, and valuable sponsor visibility. Here’s what’s included:
Join A Taste of the Arts as a Maestro Sponsor and enjoy reserved seating, event recognition, and valuable sponsor visibility. Here’s what’s included:
Join A Taste of the Arts as a Spotlight Sponsor and enjoy reserved seating, event recognition, and sponsor visibility. Here’s what’s included:
Join A Taste of the Arts as a Creative Spark Sponsor and support the event while receiving recognition and sponsor visibility. Here’s what’s included:
Join A Taste of the Arts as a Petit Allegro Host Committee Sponsor and support the event while receiving recognition as part of the Host Committee. Here’s what’s included:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!