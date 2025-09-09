A Taste of The Sugar Experience

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
With the purchase of your General Admission you will also receive a LOAF T-shirt. Crafted with care and designed with our mission in mind, this t-shirt features our vibrant logo design that embodies the spirit the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis. By purchasing this t-shirt, you directly contribute to our cause. The proceeds from each sale go towards funding academic scholarships for deserving students on the island of St. Kitts and Nevis.
With the purchase of your General Admission you will also receive a LOAF Hoodie. A cozy and stylish wardrobe addition, and made for comfort and warmth -- this hoodie is a symbol of your commitment to the LOAF mission. Priced at $48, every purchase of this hoodie plays a role in advancing our cause. So, wrap yourself in a LOAF hoodie and embrace the students of St. Kitts and Nevis in the promise of a brighter future. Your support truly matters.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!