A Taste of The Sugar Experience

With the purchase of your General Admission you will also receive a LOAF Hoodie. A cozy and stylish wardrobe addition, and made for comfort and warmth -- this hoodie is a symbol of your commitment to the LOAF mission. Priced at $48, every purchase of this hoodie plays a role in advancing our cause. So, wrap yourself in a LOAF hoodie and embrace the students of St. Kitts and Nevis in the promise of a brighter future. Your support truly matters.