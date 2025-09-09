LOAF

A Taste of The Sugar Experience

15 W 36th St.

New York, NY 10018, USA

General Admission
$75

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

General Admission + LOAF T-shirt
$100

With the purchase of your General Admission you will also receive a LOAF T-shirt. Crafted with care and designed with our mission in mind, this t-shirt features our vibrant logo design that embodies the spirit the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis. By purchasing this t-shirt, you directly contribute to our cause. The proceeds from each sale go towards funding academic scholarships for deserving students on the island of St. Kitts and Nevis.

General Admission + LOAF Hoodie
$115

With the purchase of your General Admission you will also receive a LOAF Hoodie. A cozy and stylish wardrobe addition, and made for comfort and warmth -- this hoodie is a symbol of your commitment to the LOAF mission. Priced at $48, every purchase of this hoodie plays a role in advancing our cause. So, wrap yourself in a LOAF hoodie and embrace the students of St. Kitts and Nevis in the promise of a brighter future. Your support truly matters.

