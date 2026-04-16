Fish Friends In Service To Humanity Of Northwestern Connecticut Inc

Hosted by

Fish Friends In Service To Humanity Of Northwestern Connecticut Inc

About this event

A Tasteful Event 2026

421 Bantam Rd

Litchfield, CT 06759, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy our 8th annual “A Tasteful Event”, a premiere food and wine tasting, with a silent auction and entertainment, to be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 from 5 to 7:30 PM at Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Rd, Litchfield, CT. Thank you for supporting our mission of providing the most basic of human needs... food, shelter and hope.

Bronze Sponsor
$100

A Bronze Sponsorship includes everything below!

One (1) ticket to event

Company logo or ad listed in the program book, ¼ of a page in black & white (2” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.

Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website.

Silver Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A Silver Sponsorship includes everything below!

Two (2) tickets to event

Company logo or ad listed i in the program book, half (1/2) of a page (4” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.

Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH  website.

Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

A Gold Sponsorship includes everything below!

Three (3) tickets to event

Company logo or ad listed in the program book, ¾ of a page (6” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.

Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website.

FISH Champion Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

A FISH Champion Sponsorship includes everything below!

Five (5) tickets to event

Distribution of promotional brochures / giveaways at the event

Company logo or ad listed in the program in the program book on a full (1) page and mentioned in advertisements (8” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.

Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six (6) tickets to event

Distribution of promotional brochures / giveaways at the event

Company logo or ad listed in the program book, inside cover page in color (8” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.

Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website.

Title Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten (10) tickets to event

Distribution of promotional brochures / giveaways at the event

Company logo or ad listed in the program book and back cover page (8” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.

Your Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website.

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