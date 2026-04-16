A Tasteful Event 2026

About this event
Enjoy our 8th annual “A Tasteful Event”, a premiere food and wine tasting, with a silent auction and entertainment, to be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 from 5 to 7:30 PM at Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Rd, Litchfield, CT. Thank you for supporting our mission of providing the most basic of human needs... food, shelter and hope.
A Bronze Sponsorship includes everything below!
One (1) ticket to event
Company logo or ad listed in the program book, ¼ of a page in black & white (2” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.
Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website.
A Silver Sponsorship includes everything below!
Two (2) tickets to event
Company logo or ad listed i in the program book, half (1/2) of a page (4” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.
Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website.
A Gold Sponsorship includes everything below!
Three (3) tickets to event
Company logo or ad listed in the program book, ¾ of a page (6” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.
Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website.
A FISH Champion Sponsorship includes everything below!
Five (5) tickets to event
Distribution of promotional brochures / giveaways at the event
Company logo or ad listed in the program in the program book on a full (1) page and mentioned in advertisements (8” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.
Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website
Six (6) tickets to event
Distribution of promotional brochures / giveaways at the event
Company logo or ad listed in the program book, inside cover page in color (8” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.
Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website.
Ten (10) tickets to event
Distribution of promotional brochures / giveaways at the event
Company logo or ad listed in the program book and back cover page (8” H x 5” W). Please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.
Your Logo linked to “A Tasteful Event” page on FISH website.
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