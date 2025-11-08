Win a Teacher Experience

Hosted by
About this event
Be the Principal for a day with McCalla!
Go to Candler Park Market with Sara during Centers Time!
Liam will take your student and a friend to Little 5, each with $50 to spend!
Join Liz at her home art studio to learn how to pipe thick acrylic paint flowers!
You and a friend join Kristen at Fellini's for lunch with your favorite tunes and instagram photo shoot!
You and three friends have lunch with Ashley and watch a Mark Rober video!
You and a friend of your choice get to go the aquarium with Kell and Ashley!
2 students go to Little Shop of Stories with Jessie and Zoe! Includes a $15 gift card each and hot chocolate!
Find your wildest friendship bracelet pattern on friendship-bracelets.net and Jordan will help you start it off and understand the instructions!
6-8 winners will take on Jordan in an arm wrestling competition!
The winning students will collaborate to dream up, design, and construct a detailed miniature set with Janeen!
Build an EPIC Lego set to completion with Janeen!
Join Megan and Abby for a Sunday, November 30th matinee showing of Wicked for Good at AMC Madison Yards with 4 of your closest friends!
Winners will join Disassembly Club with Janeen to take apart and uncover the fascinating inner workings of old electronics!
Join Friday Fun Day in the Pine Den, choose from an extensive collection of board games (or bring your own to share). Beth will also provide home made brownies!
Browse the shelves with a $15 gift card to pick a book and enjoy a coffee or treat on Danielle!
Learn how to crochet and get started on a tiny project with Abby!
Take a trip to Fernbank with a friend of your choice and Jenna and Robin!
Go to Brave and Kind Bookstore and then to Revolution Donuts with Corine and Lidice!
Go see the goats at Mulberry Farms with Kell and Zoe!
Pokemon Go at Piedmont Park with Foster and Zoe
Cat Chess at Fellini's with Megan and Jordan
Pizza and Nintendo during Pine Den lunch. Winner plus 10 friends and their choice of Super Smash Bro, Pokemon Unite, or Mario Cart in the Science Lab with Jessica and Beth!
Learn the basics of Bajo playing for one hour during Genius Hour or afterchool with AJ!
The Original Oak House Experience! Spend 2 hours at the arcade with unlimited games and then ice cream at Cremalosa with with Oak House co-founders Jenifer and McCalla!
Using her personal makeup kit, do Megan's makeup for the day!
