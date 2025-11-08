The Oak House School

The Oak House School

Win a Teacher Experience

Principal for a Day with McCalla
$5

Be the Principal for a day with McCalla!

Candler Park Market with Sara
$5

Go to Candler Park Market with Sara during Centers Time!

Little 5 Points with Liam
$5

Liam will take your student and a friend to Little 5, each with $50 to spend!

Learn to Pipe Paint Flowers with Liz
$5

Join Liz at her home art studio to learn how to pipe thick acrylic paint flowers!

Fellini's Pizza Lunch with Kristen
$5

You and a friend join Kristen at Fellini's for lunch with your favorite tunes and instagram photo shoot!

Pizza Lunch with Ashley
$5

You and three friends have lunch with Ashley and watch a Mark Rober video!

Trip to the Aquarium with Kell and Ashley
$5

You and a friend of your choice get to go the aquarium with Kell and Ashley!

Little Shop of Stories with Jessie and Zoe
$5

2 students go to Little Shop of Stories with Jessie and Zoe! Includes a $15 gift card each and hot chocolate!

Friendship Bracelet with Jordan
$5

Find your wildest friendship bracelet pattern on friendship-bracelets.net and Jordan will help you start it off and understand the instructions!

Arm Wrestling Competition with Jordan
$5

6-8 winners will take on Jordan in an arm wrestling competition!

Build a Miniature Set with Janeen
$5

The winning students will collaborate to dream up, design, and construct a detailed miniature set with Janeen!

Lego Building with Janeen
$5

Build an EPIC Lego set to completion with Janeen!

Wicked with Megan and Abby
$5

Join Megan and Abby for a Sunday, November 30th matinee showing of Wicked for Good at AMC Madison Yards with 4 of your closest friends!

Disassembly Club with Janeen
$5

Winners will join Disassembly Club with Janeen to take apart and uncover the fascinating inner workings of old electronics!

Board Games and Brownies with Beth
$5

Join Friday Fun Day in the Pine Den, choose from an extensive collection of board games (or bring your own to share). Beth will also provide home made brownies!

Books and Coffee with Danielle
$5

Browse the shelves with a $15 gift card to pick a book and enjoy a coffee or treat on Danielle!

Crochet with Abby
$5

Learn how to crochet and get started on a tiny project with Abby!

Fernbank with Jenna and Robin
$5

Take a trip to Fernbank with a friend of your choice and Jenna and Robin!

Books and Donuts with Corine and Lidice
$5

Go to Brave and Kind Bookstore and then to Revolution Donuts with Corine and Lidice!

Goats at Mulberry Farms with Kell and Zoe
$5

Go see the goats at Mulberry Farms with Kell and Zoe!

Pokemon Go at Piedmont Park with Foster and Zoe
$5

Cat Chess at Fellini's with Megan and Jordan
$5

Pizza and Nintendo with Jessica and Beth
$5

Pizza and Nintendo during Pine Den lunch. Winner plus 10 friends and their choice of Super Smash Bro, Pokemon Unite, or Mario Cart in the Science Lab with Jessica and Beth!

Banjo 101 Lesson with AJ
$5

Learn the basics of Bajo playing for one hour during Genius Hour or afterchool with AJ!

Founders Day! with Jenifer and McCalla
$5

The Original Oak House Experience! Spend 2 hours at the arcade with unlimited games and then ice cream at Cremalosa with with Oak House co-founders Jenifer and McCalla!

Do Megan's Makeup for the Day
$5

Using her personal makeup kit, do Megan's makeup for the day!

