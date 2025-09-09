"A" - Theatre Immersive on Mental Well-Being

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About this event
The Jonas section, is the top of our "A" and provides a birds eye view of the entire immersive performance area, without having to turn your heads like your at a hockey game.
The Affleck and Eilish sections, are the legs of our "A" and are nearest the bathroom, and the area best situated for any ADA accomodations you may need, including wheelchairs. The Eilish Section is also our "safe space" for those who may trigger easy, or with minors due to content.
The GaGa and Lovato sections, are the headways of our "A" and where some of the more intense moments take place in the immersive.
Be in the heart of it all! Our VIP section is the cross-stitch of our A, and will be truly immersed in the production from start to finish. NOTE: VIP SEATS are low to the ground.
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