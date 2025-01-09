A Toast to Transformation Cocktail Reception

75 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30303, USA

General Ticket
$60
Admission for one (1) that includes open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and supports our scholarship and grant making efforts!
Couple's Ticket
$100
Admission for two (2) that includes open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and supports our scholarship and grant making efforts!
VIP Ticket
$85
Admission for one (1) that includes exclusive pre-event tequila tasting, open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and supports our scholarship and grant making efforts!
Host Committee
$150
Up to Two (2) Guests, Listing in Event Marketing Collateral, Reserved High Top Table with One (1) Bottle of Champagne, and Listing during Event Includes exclusive pre-event tequila tasting, open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and supports our scholarship and grant making efforts!
Raffle Ticket (1)
$25
Raffle tickets are available at one (1) for $25 or five (5) for $100
Raffle Tickets (5)
$100
Raffle tickets are available at one (1) for $25 or five (5) for $100
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing