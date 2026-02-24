A Touch of Teddy Zumbathon 2026

We are bringing back the "Star Wall" as an additional way for families who've experienced loss to honor their babies! For every "star" purchased - we will write your babies name on a star - which will then be added to our "star" backdrop at the event. We are "dancing for the babies in the stars" and this will allow attendees to see the names of some of the beautiful babies they are dancing for! This was such a lovely tribute last year!



If you are not a loss parent - but still want to participate, please feel free to purchase a star and in the name section state "SPONSOR" - so that a loss parent may name a star at no cost! Loss parents can do this as well to sponsor for other loss parents!



If you are not attending the event - a video of the stars will be taken and uploaded to social media within a few days!