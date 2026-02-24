A Touch of Teddy Zumbathon 2026

About this event
All proceeds from this event will benefit A Touch of Teddy.
We are bringing back the "Star Wall" as an additional way for families who've experienced loss to honor their babies! For every "star" purchased - we will write your babies name on a star - which will then be added to our "star" backdrop at the event. We are "dancing for the babies in the stars" and this will allow attendees to see the names of some of the beautiful babies they are dancing for! This was such a lovely tribute last year!
If you are not a loss parent - but still want to participate, please feel free to purchase a star and in the name section state "SPONSOR" - so that a loss parent may name a star at no cost! Loss parents can do this as well to sponsor for other loss parents!
If you are not attending the event - a video of the stars will be taken and uploaded to social media within a few days!
Step Sponsorship Level!
This level will receive a custom social media shoutout, and covers the cost of shipping for 20 bear ornaments to baby loss families.
Rhythm Sponsorship Level!
This level will receive multiple social media shoutouts, a shoutout at the event, their company/family name on the back of our tees, and covers the cost of shipping for 50 bear ornaments to baby loss families.
*Cutoff for name on tee is 4/20
Dance Floor Champion Sponsorship Level!
This level will receive multiple social media shoutouts, a shoutout at the event, their company/family LOGO name on the back of our tees, and covers the cost of shipping for 100 bear ornaments to baby loss families.
*Cutoff for name on tee is 4/20
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