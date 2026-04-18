A Transatlantic Coastal Retreat – Kenya

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About this event
East Africa
Secures your place in the cohort. Applied toward total retreat cost. Non-refundable due to limited capacity.
Includes lodging, local transportation, group meals, and curated immersion experiences. Does not include international airfare.
Full day Safari
Limited availability.
Support access for those called to this experience but unable to fully fund it.
Support access for those called to this experience but unable to fully fund it.
Partial payment towards full registration.
$
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