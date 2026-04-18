MicroMissions

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MicroMissions

About this event

A Transatlantic Coastal Retreat – Kenya

Kenya

East Africa

Deposit
$350

Secures your place in the cohort. Applied toward total retreat cost. Non-refundable due to limited capacity.

Full Registration
$1,350

Includes lodging, local transportation, group meals, and curated immersion experiences. Does not include international airfare.

Safari Day
$300

Full day Safari

Private Room Upgrade
$250

Limited availability.

Sponsor a Participant
$250

Support access for those called to this experience but unable to fully fund it.

Sponsor a Participant
$100

Support access for those called to this experience but unable to fully fund it.

Payment Plan
$250

Partial payment towards full registration.

Add a donation for MicroMissions

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