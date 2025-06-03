Sales closed

41st "A Tribute to Black Men"

18451 Convention Center Dr

Tinley Park, IL 60477, USA

VIP Admission
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. (includes 6 event tickets, priority passed hors' devours, 12 Drink tickets (2per person) seats six, six raffle tix, prime seating) *One (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win $1000 or Be 1 of 100 winners to WIN a Trip for two (2) to Cancun! (HOTEL STAY ONLY)
Ticket Bundle
$175

Grants entry to the event with access to hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar and a raffle ticket for a chance to win $1000. One (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win $1000.


NEW:

Be 1 of 100 winners to WIN a Trip for two (2) to Cancun! (HOTEL STAY ONLY)

One (1) ticket gives you one (1) chance to win:

A trip for TWO (2) to Cancun

5 Days/4 Nights

Accommodation for 2 adults and/or 2 children (12 and under)

Stay at the Ocean Spa Hotel or Laguna Suites

Transportation from the airport to the resort 

No Blackout dates!

NO FLIGHTS INCLUDED


General Admission
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Raffle Ticket
$25

1st Prize: One (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win $1000.


NEW:

Be 1 of 100 winners to WIN a Trip for two (2) to Cancun! (HOTEL STAY ONLY)

One (1) ticket gives you one (1) chance to win:

A trip for TWO (2) to Cancun

5 Days/4 Nights

Accommodation for 2 adults and/or 2 children (12 and under)

Stay at the Ocean Spa Hotel or Laguna Suites

Transportation from the airport to the resort 

No Blackout dates!

NO FLIGHTS INCLUDED


Featured Donor
$500

Name/logo and/or picture featured within 30 days of the event on our website and social media platforms. All Rights Reserve. All Sales Final. No Refunds.

