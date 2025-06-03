41st "A Tribute to Black Men"

$
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. (includes 6 event tickets, priority passed hors' devours, 12 Drink tickets (2per person) seats six, six raffle tix, prime seating) *One (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win $1000 or Be 1 of 100 winners to WIN a Trip for two (2) to Cancun! (HOTEL STAY ONLY)
Grants entry to the event with access to hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar and a raffle ticket for a chance to win $1000. One (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win $1000.
Be 1 of 100 winners to WIN a Trip for two (2) to Cancun! (HOTEL STAY ONLY)
One (1) ticket gives you one (1) chance to win:
A trip for TWO (2) to Cancun
5 Days/4 Nights
Accommodation for 2 adults and/or 2 children (12 and under)
Stay at the Ocean Spa Hotel or Laguna Suites
Transportation from the airport to the resort
No Blackout dates!
NO FLIGHTS INCLUDED
Grants entry to the event with access to hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
1st Prize: One (1) ticket gives you five (5) chances to win $1000.
Be 1 of 100 winners to WIN a Trip for two (2) to Cancun! (HOTEL STAY ONLY)
Name/logo and/or picture featured within 30 days of the event on our website and social media platforms.
