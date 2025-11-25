Dancey Memorial Church

Hosted by

Dancey Memorial Church

About this event

A Triple Legacy Affair

2394 Mariner Square Dr

Alameda, CA 94501, USA

General Admission
$150

General Admission Ticket for the Dinner Cruise

Sponsorship - Friend
$1,500

PACKAGE 1 

Recognition with name listing in the souvenir booklet. 1 table (10 guests). Souvenir booklets.

-or-

PACKAGE 2

Recognition with name listing in the souvenir booklet. 1 table (10 guests). Access to documentary screening.

Sponsorship - Advocate
$2,500

Recognition with name listing in the souvenir booklet. 1 table (10 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening

Sponsorship - Pillar
$5,000

Recognition in the souvenir booklet, on the website, and social media. Quarter-page ad in program with logo placement. 1 VIP table (10 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening.

Sponsorship - Visionary
$10,000

Transformational investment in vital church improvements to better serve our community.

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Premier recognition in event materials, press releases, and podium and on-screen visibility. Half-page ad in event program. 1 VIP table (10 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening.

Sponsorship - Legacy
$25,000

Transformational investment in vital church improvements to better serve our community.

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Premier recognition in event materials, press releases, and podium and on-screen visibility. Full-page ad in program with logo placement. 2 VIP table (20 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening.

Sponsorship - Heritage
$50,000

Transformational investment in vital church improvements to better serve our community.

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Exclusive Presenting Sponsor recognition with premier visibility. Full-page ad, press release, and permanent recognition. Special honors with event remarks and leadership recognition plaque. 4 VIP tables (40 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening.

Program Ad – Quarter Page (2.75" × 4.25")
$25

Purchase an ad in the Triple Legacy Affair Program and share your message of support! After completing your purchase, you’ll receive an email with a link to design your ad using our easy-to-use Canva template.

Program Ad – Half Page (5.5" × 4.25")
$50

Purchase an ad in the Triple Legacy Affair Program and share your message of support! After completing your purchase, you’ll receive an email with a link to design your ad using our easy-to-use Canva template.

Program Ad – Full Page (5.5" × 8.5")
$100

Purchase an ad in the Triple Legacy Affair Program and share your message of support! After completing your purchase, you’ll receive an email with a link to design your ad using our easy-to-use Canva template.

Add a donation for Dancey Memorial Church

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