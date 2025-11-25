A Triple Legacy Affair

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About this event
General Admission Ticket for the Dinner Cruise
PACKAGE 1
Recognition with name listing in the souvenir booklet. 1 table (10 guests). Souvenir booklets.
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PACKAGE 2
Recognition with name listing in the souvenir booklet. 1 table (10 guests). Access to documentary screening.
Recognition with name listing in the souvenir booklet. 1 table (10 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening
Recognition in the souvenir booklet, on the website, and social media. Quarter-page ad in program with logo placement. 1 VIP table (10 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening.
Transformational investment in vital church improvements to better serve our community.
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Premier recognition in event materials, press releases, and podium and on-screen visibility. Half-page ad in event program. 1 VIP table (10 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening.
Transformational investment in vital church improvements to better serve our community.
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Premier recognition in event materials, press releases, and podium and on-screen visibility. Full-page ad in program with logo placement. 2 VIP table (20 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening.
Transformational investment in vital church improvements to better serve our community.
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Exclusive Presenting Sponsor recognition with premier visibility. Full-page ad, press release, and permanent recognition. Special honors with event remarks and leadership recognition plaque. 4 VIP tables (40 guests). Souvenir booklets, DVD copies, and access to documentary screening.
Purchase an ad in the Triple Legacy Affair Program and share your message of support! After completing your purchase, you’ll receive an email with a link to design your ad using our easy-to-use Canva template.
Purchase an ad in the Triple Legacy Affair Program and share your message of support! After completing your purchase, you’ll receive an email with a link to design your ad using our easy-to-use Canva template.
Purchase an ad in the Triple Legacy Affair Program and share your message of support! After completing your purchase, you’ll receive an email with a link to design your ad using our easy-to-use Canva template.
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