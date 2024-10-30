She Can Grow, Inc.

A Very Elegant Christmas Party

6200 Mastin Lake Rd NE Suite A

Huntsville, AL 35810

General Admission
$99
Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot at the Inaugural Very Elegant Christmas Party Fundraiser. This ticket includes: ✨ Access to Our Open Bar featuring signature holiday cocktails and premium drinks 🍽️ A Delectable Catered Meal to enjoy while you mingle 🎶 Live Music and Dancing for a night of festive entertainment 💖 Support for She Can Grow and its impactful 2025 programs Treat yourself to a sophisticated night out while giving back. Grab your ticket today and join us for an unforgettable evening of elegance and philanthropy!
Ticket for 2
$185
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
All Inclusive Ticket for 2

