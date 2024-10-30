A Very Elegant Christmas Party

Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot at the Inaugural Very Elegant Christmas Party Fundraiser. This ticket includes: ✨ Access to Our Open Bar featuring signature holiday cocktails and premium drinks 🍽️ A Delectable Catered Meal to enjoy while you mingle 🎶 Live Music and Dancing for a night of festive entertainment 💖 Support for She Can Grow and its impactful 2025 programs Treat yourself to a sophisticated night out while giving back. Grab your ticket today and join us for an unforgettable evening of elegance and philanthropy!

Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot at the Inaugural Very Elegant Christmas Party Fundraiser. This ticket includes: ✨ Access to Our Open Bar featuring signature holiday cocktails and premium drinks 🍽️ A Delectable Catered Meal to enjoy while you mingle 🎶 Live Music and Dancing for a night of festive entertainment 💖 Support for She Can Grow and its impactful 2025 programs Treat yourself to a sophisticated night out while giving back. Grab your ticket today and join us for an unforgettable evening of elegance and philanthropy!

More details...