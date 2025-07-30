A Victorian Haunting: Murder at the Mansion

Exclusive entry to The Afterlife Speakeasy, a hideaway tucked deep in downtown Ottawa. From 8–10 PM, enjoy:

A bourbon tasting flight

Absinthe fountain and tasting

Secret location revealed night-of

Elegant speakeasy ambiance

🎩 Victorian attire strongly encouraged.

🕯 Limited to 50 guests only.

21+ Only, ID checked at door.





Please note, this ticket is only for the Speakeasy. A separate purchase of Victorian Haunting tickets is required to participate in all events and activities.