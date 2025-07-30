A Victorian Haunting: Murder at the Mansion

Hosted by
About this event
Ottawa, IL 61350, USA
Access to all Victorian Haunting events and activities, including entrance to the Reddick Mansion, 1 snack food voucher, and entry in the Costume Contest.
Includes access to all General Admission events and activities, PLUS a 1-hour tour with award-winning Awesome Ottawa Tours. Join Tom Aussem as he takes you on a tour through Fatal Footsteps: Tracing Ottawa’s Most Gruesome Crimes. Tour starts at 2 pm.
Includes access to all General Admission events and activities, PLUS a 1-hour tour with award-winning Awesome Ottawa Tours. Join Tom Aussem as he takes you on a tour through Fatal Footsteps: Tracing Ottawa’s Most Gruesome Crimes. Tour starts at 3:30 pm.
Includes access to all General Admission events and activities, PLUS a 1-hour tour with award-winning Awesome Ottawa Tours. Join Tom Aussem as he takes you on a tour through Fatal Footsteps: Tracing Ottawa’s Most Gruesome Crimes. Tour starts at 5 pm.
Exclusive entry to The Afterlife Speakeasy, a hideaway tucked deep in downtown Ottawa. From 8–10 PM, enjoy:
🎩 Victorian attire strongly encouraged.
🕯 Limited to 50 guests only.
21+ Only, ID checked at door.
Please note, this ticket is only for the Speakeasy. A separate purchase of Victorian Haunting tickets is required to participate in all events and activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!