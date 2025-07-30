Ottawa Downtown Association

A Victorian Haunting: Murder at the Mansion

Downtown

Ottawa, IL 61350, USA

General Admission
$35

Access to all Victorian Haunting events and activities, including entrance to the Reddick Mansion, 1 snack food voucher, and entry in the Costume Contest.

GA + Fatal Footsteps 2 pm Tour
$60

Includes access to all General Admission events and activities, PLUS a 1-hour tour with award-winning Awesome Ottawa Tours. Join Tom Aussem as he takes you on a tour through Fatal Footsteps: Tracing Ottawa’s Most Gruesome Crimes. Tour starts at 2 pm.

GA + Fatal Footsteps 3:30 pm Tour
$60

Includes access to all General Admission events and activities, PLUS a 1-hour tour with award-winning Awesome Ottawa Tours. Join Tom Aussem as he takes you on a tour through Fatal Footsteps: Tracing Ottawa’s Most Gruesome Crimes. Tour starts at 3:30 pm.

GA + Fatal Footsteps 5 pm Tour
$60

Includes access to all General Admission events and activities, PLUS a 1-hour tour with award-winning Awesome Ottawa Tours. Join Tom Aussem as he takes you on a tour through Fatal Footsteps: Tracing Ottawa’s Most Gruesome Crimes. Tour starts at 5 pm.

The Afterlife Speakeasy Access
$35

Exclusive entry to The Afterlife Speakeasy, a hideaway tucked deep in downtown Ottawa. From 8–10 PM, enjoy:

  • A bourbon tasting flight
  • Absinthe fountain and tasting
  • Secret location revealed night-of
  • Elegant speakeasy ambiance

🎩 Victorian attire strongly encouraged.
🕯 Limited to 50 guests only.

21+ Only, ID checked at door.


Please note, this ticket is only for the Speakeasy. A separate purchase of Victorian Haunting tickets is required to participate in all events and activities.

