A Walk Down Broadway CPS Players Tickets 2026

Seating at the tables is limited to 8 people. No more individuals can be added to a table. You will be asked to provide the names in your party on the next screen.





Guests wishing to sit with others who are purchasing tickets separately should be aware that seating together cannot be guaranteed.





Due to seating logistics, requests to combine separately purchased tickets into the same table may not be accommodated.





If tickets are purchased individually or through separate transactions, seating together cannot be guaranteed.