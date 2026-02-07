A Walk Down Broadway Fundraising Gala 2026

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About this event
Seating at the tables is limited to 8 people. No more individuals can be added to a table. You will be asked to provide the names in your party on the next screen.
Guests wishing to sit with others who are purchasing tickets separately should be aware that seating together cannot be guaranteed.
Due to seating logistics, requests to combine separately purchased tickets into the same table may not be accommodated.
If tickets are purchased individually or through separate transactions, seating together cannot be guaranteed.
Tables seat eight guests and may be reserved only through a single purchase of $800 at the time of registration. This option guarantees that all guests included in the purchase will be seated together.
You will be asked to provide the names in your party on the next screen.
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