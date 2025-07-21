A WINNING HAND - Poker, Music & More!

Arlington, TX 76011, USA
Your ticket includes a seat at our exciting poker tournament, delicious food, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, and live music throughout the evening. Get ready for a night of cards, great company, and fun!
This ticket grants you access to our exclusive reception, including delicious food, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, and live music throughout the evening. Enjoy a night of great company and entertainment! (Reception Only Ticket)
Sponsor a Hero's Ticket: Give a deserving veteran the chance to attend our 'A Winning Hand' inaugural event. Your generous sponsorship provides a hero with a night of incredible food, live music, and fun. It's a powerful way to thank them for their service and show our appreciation.
Thank you for making this unforgettable evening possible.
SOLD OUT
This premier sponsorship package offers an unparalleled opportunity for visibility and engagement, including recognition as the World Series of Poker Sponsor. It includes 14 seats at the poker tournament (each with reception access), plus an additional 8 reception-only tickets, accommodating a total of 22 guests.
Your brand will receive extensive recognition, including your company logo on the step-and-repeat for red carpet photos, recognition on the event website and SITFVF social media, and four 3' banners prominently displayed in the Lincoln Lobby. Furthermore, your support will be prominently featured in all event promotional materials, with direct sponsor mentions by the emcee during the tournament, and an advertisement in the event presentation.
This comprehensive sponsorship offers extensive visibility, including prominent recognition on the event website and the SITFVF website for one full year. Your company logo will be prominently featured on the red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop, and your support will be highlighted across SITF's social media channels. The package also includes three 3’ banners displayed in the Lincoln Lobby, signage on the final poker table in Brady Hall, recognition in all event promotional materials, dedicated emcee mentions during the tournament, and an advertisement in the event slideshow.
Last ACE Sponsorship Available! This sponsorship offers significant visibility and guest access, including 8 seats at the poker tournament (which also come with reception access), plus an additional 4 reception-only tickets, for a total of 12 guests.
Your company will receive prominent recognition with your logo featured on the event website, the red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop, and on SITF's social media channels. You'll also have three 3’ banners displayed in the Lincoln Lobby, recognition in all promotional materials, dedicated emcee mentions during the tournament, and an advertisement in the event presentation.
This sponsorship includes 6 seats and an additional 4 reception-only tickets, totaling 10 guests.
Your brand will receive recognition on the event website and SITFVF social media, with your company logo on the red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop. You'll also have two 3’ banners in Lincoln Lobby, recognition in select promotional materials, dedicated emcee mentions during the tournament, and your logo featured in the event presentation.
This sponsorship offers excellent exposure and guest access, including 4 seats at the poker tournament (which come with reception access), plus an additional 2 reception-only tickets, for a total of 6 guests.
Your company will receive recognition on the event website and SITFVF social media, with your company name on the red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop. You'll also have one 3’ banner in Lincoln Lobby, recognition in select promotional materials, dedicated emcee mentions during the tournament, and your name featured in the event presentation.
This sponsorship package includes 2 seats at the poker tournament (which come with reception access).
Your company will receive recognition on the event website and SITFVF social media, with your company name prominently displayed on a banner at the event. You'll also be recognized in select event promotional materials.
As a Food & Beverage Sponsor, your company will be at the heart of our event. This powerful sponsorship package includes six reception tickets to the event, along with exclusive visibility through a large Food & Beverage Sponsor banner and two additional 3’ banners prominently displayed at the event. You'll also gain extensive brand recognition on our event website, social media, and on our custom step-and-repeat backdrop for photos. You'll receive shout-outs from the event emcee as well as an advertisement in our event presentation. This sponsorship is a fantastic way to show your commitment to our mission while gaining significant brand exposure in a memorable setting.
As the Valet Sponsor, your company will be the first and last impression for every guest in attendance. This exclusive sponsorship package includes six reception tickets to the event. You'll gain prominent visibility with a large Valet Sponsor banner and two additional 3’ banners displayed at the venue. Your company will also receive extensive brand recognition on our event website, social media, and on our custom step-and-repeat backdrop for photos. In addition, you'll get shout-outs from the event emcee and an advertisement in our event presentation. This sponsorship is a fantastic way to show your commitment to our mission while gaining significant brand exposure in a memorable setting.
