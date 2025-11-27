Earth Angels Act

Hosted by

Earth Angels Act

About this event

Be the Light: A Winter Solstice Gathering for Gaza Relief

5311 Western Ave STE 120

Boulder, CO 80301, USA

🎟️ General Admission
$35

Join us for an intimate, family-friendly Winter Solstice gathering featuring candlelight ritual, communal singing, storytelling, and a special performance by Erica Sodos. Your ticket helps support urgent winter relief for families in Gaza.main activities.

🕯️ Light Bearer
$50

For those who feel called to offer a little more light this winter. Your generosity helps provide blankets, warm clothing, and essential winter supplies for families facing severe conditions in Gaza. Thank you for carrying the light forward.

✨ Solstice Angel
$100

This special tier supports urgent, life-saving needs such as shelter repairs, tents, medical care, and safe warmth for families in Gaza. Your gift makes a profound impact during the darkest nights of the year. Thank you for being a Solstice Angel.

Add a donation for Earth Angels Act

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!