Tea Rose Foundation Of Cerritos

Hosted by

Tea Rose Foundation Of Cerritos

About this event

Support A Winter White Affair: Cocktails, Community, and Connection

Long Beach

CA, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$2,000
  • Choice of 2–6 complimentary tickets OR donation of tickets back for community/volunteer use
  • Naming rights to one experience: Signature Cocktail, Photo Booth, or DJ Set
  • Logo on cocktail menus, bar signage, and auction signage (Upon purchase, email information to: [email protected])
  • Featured placement in digital program (inside cover + message box)
  • Dedicated social media spotlight before & after event
  • Verbal recognition during program remarks

Unique Experience Perk: Sponsor logo included on Photo Booth Digital Photo Frame

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
  • Choice of 2–4 tickets OR donate back to the community/volunteers
  • Logo on cocktail table tents + auction signage (Upon purchase, email information to: [email protected])
  • Full page placement in digital program
  • Social media highlights before the event
  • Verbal recognition during the program
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
  • Choice of 2 tickets OR donate back
  • Logo featured on digital program sponsor page (Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
  • Recognition on bar signage
  • Social media thank-you (group post)
  • Mention in program remarks
Silver Sponsor
$750
  • Logo included in digital program sponsor listing ((Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
  • Logo on vendor market signage
  • Social media thank-you (group post)
Bronze Sponsor
$500
  • Logo in digital program sponsor listing ((Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
  • Verbal recognition in closing remarks
Brass Sponsor
$150
  • Logo and coupon in the digital program listing (Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
  • Listing on signage in the Vendor Market area with a QR code to the Digital Coupon
Vendor
$250
  • Participate as an authorized vendor
  • Opportunity to network and promote business
  • Maintain 100% of your profits
  • (Upon purchase, email the following information to: [email protected]) - Business Name, Owner/Contact Name, Business Type (e.g. food, craft, retail, service), Phone Number, Email Address, Website/Social Media Platform
  • **All Vendors must comply with local laws and event regulations
Add a donation for Tea Rose Foundation Of Cerritos

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!