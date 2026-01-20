A World Beyond Borders: A Global Gathering for Learning, Organizing, and Collective Care

Hosted by
About this event
Solidarity pricing creates a more equitable world by prioritizing access over profits. Your donations support our efforts to provide access to lower income community members. Pay more as a donation below to support us making our events accessible to people who have been historically and systematically oppressed.
Our radical generosity model that allows you to pay what you can afford. Pay more as a donation below to support us making our events accessible to people who have been historically and systematically oppressed.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!