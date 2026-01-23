A World Beyond Wheels 5k 2026

Join us for a fun and meaningful 5k run/walk as we raise critical funds to fight Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). DMD is a debilitating genetic disorder that weakens muscles over time. Children with DMD face a daily battle, and research for a cure is ongoing. This 5k is your chance to make a difference! Portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit CureDuchenne, a non-profit organization dedicated to research and finding a cure for DMD.