Florida Wind Band Inc

Hosted by

Florida Wind Band Inc

About this event

A World of Color

3755 USF Holly Drive

Tampa, FL 33612, USA

Early Bird Discount - General Admission
$18
Available until Nov 1

A general admission ticket - seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Sponsors, donors, honorary community members, and audience members needing special assistance are able to to enter the concert hall early to select their seats.

General Admission
$30

A general admission ticket - seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Sponsors, donors, honorary community members, and audience members needing special assistance are able to to enter the concert hall early to select their seats.

Add a donation for Florida Wind Band Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!