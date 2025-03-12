A World of Hope: Refugee Bazaar

General Access: Includes 2 complimentary tickets. Acknowledgement: Listed in the event program for supporter recognition.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Engagement: Includes 4 complimentary tickets. Logo Visibility: Listed in the event program. Food Sponsor Option: Includes a banner at food stations.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Access: Includes 6 complimentary tickets. Logo Visibility: Listed in the event program. Engagement Opportunity: Network with attendees at the event.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Ambassador Table for 8: Includes 8 complimentary tickets for your guests. Special Perks: Enjoy goodies and a bottle of wine at your table. Recognition: Listed on the event poster ad acknowledged during the event. Prime visibility: Table situated in a central area.
Corporate Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Ambassador Table for 8: Includes 8 complimentary tickets for your guests. Enhanced Table Experience: Bottle of wine, curated goodies, and a decorative centerpiece. Central Location: Table located in a prime area to engage with attendees. Brand Experience: Logo on the event banner and event poster. Event Recognition: Highlights during event breaks.
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
10 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
2 Ambassador Tables for 16: Includes 16 complimentary tickets for your guests. Exclusive Perks: Enhanced table experience with a bottle of wine, gourmet goodies, and personalized decor. Prime Location: Table reserved in a central area for maximum visibility. Brand Exposure: Logo featured prominently on the event banner and highlighted throughout the event. Recognition: Acknowledgment during every program break by the MC. Event Poster: Listed as a Platinum Sponsor on the event poster.
