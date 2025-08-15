A Year With Frog and Toad Kids

1410 Captain O'Neal Dr

Daphne, AL 36526, USA

General admission chair - adult or child
$5

Adult ticket or select if your child (any age) intends to sit in their own chair with your group. ** Maximum of 6 of this ticket type per order.** Tickets are non-refundable.

Child floor - age 5+
$5

Select this ticket if your child would like to be seated on the floor in front of the stage with other children. Tickets are non-refundable.

Lap child - ages 2 and under
Free

Select this ticket if your child is age 2 and under and they will be seated in your lap during the performance.

Child floor - age 4 and under
Free

Select this ticket if your child is age 4 and under and they would like to be seated on the floor in front of the stage with other children. Tickets are non-refundable.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!