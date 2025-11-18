Hosted by

Bethel’s Family Christian Academy

Cajun Christmas: A Zydeco Benefit Concert featuring Geno Delafose & The French Rockin' Boogie

12660 Sandpiper Dr

Houston, TX 77035, USA

General Admission
$25

Single admission ticket. This DOES NOT guarantee a seat.

Group Ticket - 8 seats
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 people.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Premier Partnership Level

Our highest tier offers maximum visibility and exclusive benefits that position your brand as the cornerstone supporter of educational excellence in our community.

Exclusive Benefits Include:

-Premium logo placement on all event

materials, programs, and signage

-Speaking opportunity at the event to address 200+ attendees

-VIP reserved table for 8 in the best location

-Featured social media campaigns

across all our platforms

-Year-round recognition on our website as a Friend of the Academy

-Unlimited beverages throughout the evening

-Collaborative marketing video production and feature

-Listing in the Business Directory

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Build Your Lasting Legacy

Make a significant impact while enjoying premium recognition and VIP treatment at our signature event. This partnership level offers exceptional value and

visibility.

Valued Benefits Package:

-Logo placement on event flyers and printed programs

-8 complimentary tickets

-8 complimentary beverages during

the event

-Social media recognition and

mentions

-Friend of the Academy listing on

our website

-Listing in the Business Directory

Belonging Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be Part of Something Special

Join our community of supporters at a meaningful level that provides excellent exposure and VIP

access to the premier educational event of the year.

Valued Benefits Package:

Logo placement on event flyers and printed programs

8 complimentary tickets

8 complimentary beverages during the event

Social media recognition and mentions

Friend of the Academy listing on our website

Listing in the Business Directory


Community Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support Your Community

Perfect for local businesses and organizations wanting to demonstrate

community commitment while enjoying a memorable evening with colleagues and friends.

Community Benefits:

-Friend of the Academy recognition on our website all year long

-4 Complimentary tickets to enjoy the gala together

-4 complimentary beverages throughout the evening's festivities

-Connection opportunities with other community-minded businesses and

families

Friend of the Academy
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Join Our Circle of Friends

An accessible entry point for individuals and

small businesses to support education while

enjoying a wonderful evening of celebration

and community connection.

Friendship Benefits:

-Website recognition as a Friend of the Academy for the full year

-Reserved table for 4 guests at the event

-Personal satisfaction knowing you're making a difference in students' lives

Dance Contest (Winning prize is $500.00)
$50

Couples (don't have to be married)

Best dancing - prize is $500.00

Donation
Free

If you would like to make a donation in any amount.

Add a donation for Bethel’s Family Christian Academy

$

