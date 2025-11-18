Cajun Christmas: A Zydeco Benefit Concert featuring Geno Delafose & The French Rockin' Boogie

Hosted by
Single admission ticket. This DOES NOT guarantee a seat.
Reserved table for 8 people.
The Premier Partnership Level
Our highest tier offers maximum visibility and exclusive benefits that position your brand as the cornerstone supporter of educational excellence in our community.
Exclusive Benefits Include:
-Premium logo placement on all event
materials, programs, and signage
-Speaking opportunity at the event to address 200+ attendees
-VIP reserved table for 8 in the best location
-Featured social media campaigns
across all our platforms
-Year-round recognition on our website as a Friend of the Academy
-Unlimited beverages throughout the evening
-Collaborative marketing video production and feature
-Listing in the Business Directory
Build Your Lasting Legacy
Make a significant impact while enjoying premium recognition and VIP treatment at our signature event. This partnership level offers exceptional value and
visibility.
Valued Benefits Package:
-Logo placement on event flyers and printed programs
-8 complimentary tickets
-8 complimentary beverages during
the event
-Social media recognition and
mentions
-Friend of the Academy listing on
our website
-Listing in the Business Directory
Be Part of Something Special
Join our community of supporters at a meaningful level that provides excellent exposure and VIP
access to the premier educational event of the year.
Valued Benefits Package:
Logo placement on event flyers and printed programs
8 complimentary tickets
8 complimentary beverages during the event
Social media recognition and mentions
Friend of the Academy listing on our website
Listing in the Business Directory
Support Your Community
Perfect for local businesses and organizations wanting to demonstrate
community commitment while enjoying a memorable evening with colleagues and friends.
Community Benefits:
-Friend of the Academy recognition on our website all year long
-4 Complimentary tickets to enjoy the gala together
-4 complimentary beverages throughout the evening's festivities
-Connection opportunities with other community-minded businesses and
families
Join Our Circle of Friends
An accessible entry point for individuals and
small businesses to support education while
enjoying a wonderful evening of celebration
and community connection.
Friendship Benefits:
-Website recognition as a Friend of the Academy for the full year
-Reserved table for 4 guests at the event
-Personal satisfaction knowing you're making a difference in students' lives
Couples (don't have to be married)
Best dancing - prize is $500.00
If you would like to make a donation in any amount.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!