2025 Annual Dinner & Award Ceremony

This is for one full table of 8 seats. (Admission for 8)
Table Sponsor
$50
Promote your business by decorating a random table with your business "swag" at our Annual Awards and Dinner Ceremony on January 30th, 2025!
Tables must consist of a centerpiece that will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce and 8 individual place settings. Attendees may keep the items at their place setting.
Grazing Table Sponsor
$250
Help sponsor the grazing table located in the front breezeway of the venue! Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed at the grazing table as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!
Social Hour Sponsor
$250
Help us keep the party going!
Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed in the room as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!
Dessert Sponsor
$500
Help sponsor the dessert table!
Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed at the dessert table in the venue as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!
Venue Sponsor
$1,000
Help sponsor the venue for the evening!
Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed at the entrance of the venue as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!
Dinner Sponsor
$1,000
Help sponsor the meal of the evening!
Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed at the serving tables as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!
