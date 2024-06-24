24.06.24 Shamrock Open Volunteer dinner at Anthony's Ocean View

Volunteer pricing for the festivities at Anthony's Ocean View for the "Clambake" dinner and open bar from 2pm to 6pm. The "Clambake" spread features a delectable array including Hors D' Oeuvres, a selection of Cheese & Crackers, Bruschetta, Pizzas & Stuffed Breads, Garden Salad, Clam Chowder, Pasta Salad, Potato Salad, Corn on the Cob, BBQ Ribs, BBQ Chicken, Steamed Mussels, Zuppa Di Clams, Hamburgers & Hot Dogs, Penne Ala Vodka, an assortment of Fruit & Gelato for Dessert, and refreshing options like Soda, Coffee, Tea, Espresso, and Cappuccino. There will also be an array of raffle prizes to be won!

