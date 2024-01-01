Willful Warrior: The Fountain Of Unconditional Love & Self Care Retreat - Sleep at The Fountain Ticket

Welcome Fellow Light Warriors!





Before reading the event details, please note: This page is to purchase the retreat, with the overnight stay being at The Fountain for both nights you're with us. While we will be doing all retreat activities & meals together, there are two different sleeping options. There are 12 sleeping spaces available at The Fountain inside the Energy Enhancement System Technology and there are 12 sleeping spaces at a Lake House, with direct lakefront access a few miles down the road. The retreat is officially being hosted between these two locations. Where you sleep is the only time anyone will be at two separate locations during this Retreat; all other experiences will take place with us all at the same location.





The 12 who stay at the Lake House, will be staying in shared bedrooms, with the same gender, (or who you're coming with) based on how many that bedroom can sleep. The 12 who stay at The Fountain, everyone sleeps on a single bed in the same large Sanctuary room that hosts the technology so you're sleeping in an ultra healthy energy field all night which has many well documented health benefits. See photos below of both options. There are many bathrooms but not showers at The Fountain. So for those staying there, (click here to go to The Lake House sleeping option ticketing page) early each morning, we will have transportation to bring you to the house (where we will also have breakfast & dinner daily) for all your shower needs to be met if you are a morning shower'er. Now onto the event details!





Join us April 27th-29th in New Milford, CT where we will be spending two full days and two full nights together with the one and only Willful Warrior and his Bride to be!

On the Spiritual side: We will be focusing on releasing old energy & opening our pineal glands, achieving altered states of consciousness, opening the heart & other energy centers.

On the Physical side: You will be repairing damaged DNA, lengthening our telomeres, & increasing cellular energy & oxygenation, just to name a few of the things you'll be taking back into your life after this weekend.





Some of our workshops and meditations will be taking place in a one-of-a-kind scalar wave, 5D technology called The Energy Enhancement System - this technology generates scalar waves and dozens of other bio-active light fields. These coherent energy fields give the body the optimal, coherent environment to recharge, detox & repair. To learn more about this technology and why is it so unique and supportive this Willful Warrior Retreat, CLICK HERE.





Highlights Of The Unconditional Love & Self Care Retreat Which Will Be Lead By Leland & Meagan:

WW Breath-Work in a variety of methods throughout both days

M edicine Wheel

Cold Plunges In Beautiful Candlewood Lake

Yoga By The Lake

Sound Bath & Sound Cleansing of Energy Centers

Private Reiki Sessions

Cacao Ceremony

Detox Support (vital when spending time in the EESystem Technology)

Daily Mineral Charging with The Dead Sea Magnesium



2 Large nutritious & DELICIOUS homemade organic & non-GMO meals, plus 1 healthy snack-spread on both Saturday & Sunday (vegan, grain-free & coffee/tea options always present)

After booking, please check your confirmation email for details on what to bring, so you are best prepared for this experience and receive the maximum value for your time with us. Once you arrive at check-in on Saturday, we will provide your transportation to and from the Lake House & The Fountain. If you are local and have a car and would like to volunteer to be one of our official drivers for this weekend, helping us shuttle everyone between locations, please let us know! We will reimburse your gas money and will have a special gift for you, as a thank you! We only need a few more cars to be fully setup for the rides.





We will also be sending out a questionnaire once we are a little closer to the date, to gather all important information about your diet and natural lifestyle habits, like when and how often you shower etc, so we can ensure we provide you with the absolute best possible logistical flow & experience. We will also be sending out a schedule with the retreat itinerary & timing closer to the event date. Please enjoy pictures of The Fountain below, which is what purchasing a ticket on this page will secure. If you'd like to stay at The Lake House, CLICK HERE.





We appreciate you! We greatly look forward to serving and growing together at this very special retreat! Please enjoy the photos of the Lake House and Fountain below!



This is The Fountain Sanctuary, Where Part Of This Retreat Will Be Hosted, & Where You Are Purchasing To Stay. This Is The Lake House, Which Is The Other Overnight Option







