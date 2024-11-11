Willie Jones Foundation Honors Veterans First Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk

Lace up your running shoes and come together with friends, family, and community members to celebrate and honor our brave veterans. This special day is dedicated to remembering Willie Jones, a true hero who left a lasting legacy.





Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking to enjoy a scenic walk, this 5K event is perfect for everyone. Let's run, walk, and cheer each other on through this fun-filled course, all while supporting a fantastic cause.





All proceeds from the event will benefit the Willie Jones Foundation, helping to make a positive impact in the lives of our youth. Together, we can make a difference and continue Willie's mission of compassion and service.





📅 **Date:** November 11, 2024

⏰ **Time:** 8 AM - 2 PM

🏅 **Event:** 5K Run/Walk Honoring Our Veterans

🎗️ **Beneficiary:** Willie Jones Foundation





Don’t miss out on this opportunity to honor our heroes, enjoy a day of fitness and camaraderie, and contribute to a meaningful cause. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready for an unforgettable day! ❤️👟





