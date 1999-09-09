Roller Derby 101 with SSRD

Mark your calendars for February 13 and 20, 2024. It's your chance to dive headfirst into the thrilling world of roller derby.





Swing by NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 US-6, Portage, IN, from 7-9pm, and get ready to be swept off your feet—literally. Whether you're a seasoned skater, a newbie on wheels, or just curious about the chaos, we want YOU! Skaters, refs, non-skating officials—everyone's welcome.





No skates necessary for these free informational nights. Watch a derby practice up close and personal, speak with league members about the culture of SSRD, and find out what it takes to be part of the SSRD crew.





El Kapitan, SSRD League President, says, "We hope anyone interested in roller derby takes this opportunity to see what we’re about. Whether you're a derby devotee or just dipping your toe into the rink, we want you to join the party. Roller derby isn't just a sport; it's a lifestyle, and it's open to everyone who's brave enough to try it out."





New skater programming will begin Sunday, March 3. Potential skaters will be taught the basics of skating and roller derby. The league also has equipment to borrow during the program. Additional information will be provided at the recruitment events.