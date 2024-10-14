The New Economy Coalition: Black Solidarity Economy Fund Grant

We want to amplifying the voice of the New Economy Coalition: Black Solidarity Economy Fund as a funder is essential to both express gratitude and inspire future contributions. Here are ways you can showcase you all support and make it visible across platforms: 1. Promotional Material and Branding Logo on All Flyers and Marketing Materials: Ensure the funder’s logo is prominently displayed on all digital and printed materials, including event flyers, brochures, newsletters, and reports. This could also include the slogan: “Proudly funded by The New Economy Coalition.” Brand Integration on Websites: Feature the funder's logo and recognition on your website’s homepage and those of your community partners. A dedicated “Funders & Supporters” page could outline the specific impact of their contribution. Social Media Promotion: Create a series of social media posts recognizing their role in funding specific initiatives. Use hashtags and tag their accounts across platforms to spread awareness. Consider doing a “Funder Spotlight” series that highlights their role in empowering your community. 2. Public Announcements & Press Releases Press Release: Issue a formal press release when you receive the funding. Make sure to highlight The Black Solidarity Economy Fund and explain how the grant will impact your organization and the community. Event Announcements: At major community events, both in-person and virtual, give special recognition to New Economy Coalition as the key funder of your projects. Mention them in speeches, announcements, and through branded visuals. 3. Sponsorship Packages Event Sponsorship Recognition: In every community event, whether a workshop, training, or gathering, make sure The New Economy Coalition is listed as a primary sponsor. This includes recognition on banners, stages, booths, and digital backdrops. Exclusive Sponsorship Packages: Offer them top-tier sponsorship visibility across larger campaigns and initiatives. This could include adding their logo to community partner websites, educational materials, and long-term campaigns that extend beyond the funded project. 4. Photos & Visual Representation Photos with Community Members & Funders: Organize a photo opportunity with the community and Opulent Ecosystem leadership holding a “Big Check” or a plaque. Use these images across promotional materials, social media, and newsletters. Branded Video Content: Create a thank you video highlighting The New Economy Coalition’s role in the project. Include testimonials from community members directly benefiting from the fund. Share this widely on your platforms and in newsletters. 5. Website & Social Media Integration Fund Impact Page: Create a dedicated page or section on your website, highlighting the New Economy Coalition’s funding impact. This page could include progress updates, success stories, and impact metrics. Ongoing Social Media Engagement: Regularly update your followers on how the funding is being used with posts tagging New Economy Coalition, ensuring they are consistently recognized as a crucial supporter. 6. Events & Public Acknowledgement Naming Rights for Programs/Events: Consider naming one of your key programs or events after the New Economy Coalition, giving them ongoing visibility. Special Recognition at Community Gatherings: At all public-facing events, such as workshops, conferences, or town halls, recognize The New Economy Coalition with formal acknowledgments and promotional material displaying their logo and name. 7. Testimonials and Case Studies Funder Highlight in Reports and Newsletters: Dedicate space in your reports and community updates to showcasing the New Economy Coalition’s role, including testimonials from beneficiaries about how the funding has impacted their lives. Case Studies: Develop case studies that showcase how the grant has directly led to positive outcomes in your community. Share these studies in partnership with the funder to broaden reach.

