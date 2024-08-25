Rhyne Park Girls Softball

Pitching Clinics | Sunday, August 25, 2024

4145 King Springs Rd SE

Smyrna, GA 30082, USA

Beginner Pitching Clinic (3pm - 4pm) ONLY 12 SPOTS AVAILABLE
$25
3pm - 4pm: Beginner Pitching Clinic (Field 1) - ONLY 12 SPOTS AVAILABLE - For girls passionate about softball and interested in pitching - Tailor-made for those who have shown interest, but have little to no pitching experience - Ideal for athletes who may have engaged in basic drills or none at all - Focus on fundamental building blocks of pitching - Sessions aim to lay a solid foundation for an athlete's future pitching endeavors
Advanced Pitching Clinic (4pm - 5pm) ONLY 12 SPOTS AVAILABLE
$25
4pm - 5pm: Advanced Pitching Clinic (Field 1) - ONLY 12 SPOTS AVAILABLE - For girls who have mastered the full pitching motion independently - Focus on refinement and improvement of pitching technique - Participants may have experience throwing to a catcher in game situations - Aimed at enhancing pitching prowess beyond basic proficiency

