Richie Things Scholarship: Sunday Dinner fundraiser 11/17/2024

Sunday dinner includes:chicken, pasta, french fries, salad, & rolls. Live entertainment and awesome raffles available during the event. Each dinner ticket purchase includes 1 door prize entry to win a 100 gift card to The Coast Guard House in Narragansett, RI. CHECK OUT THE SPECIAL "13" RAFFLE for opportunities to win tickets to Hamilton, Disney on Ice, Patriots or the Newport Mansions!

Sunday dinner includes:chicken, pasta, french fries, salad, & rolls. Live entertainment and awesome raffles available during the event. Each dinner ticket purchase includes 1 door prize entry to win a 100 gift card to The Coast Guard House in Narragansett, RI. CHECK OUT THE SPECIAL "13" RAFFLE for opportunities to win tickets to Hamilton, Disney on Ice, Patriots or the Newport Mansions!

More details...