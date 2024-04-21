112th NAACP Oranges & Maplewood Branch Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala

Presenting Sponsor $10,000 - Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Opportunity to bring greetings during the Awards Ceremony l Private VIP Pre-Reception l Two VIP reserved tables at Awards Gala l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Inside Front Cover Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Three Banners l Welcome letter included with the program
Presenting Sponsor $10,000 - Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Opportunity to bring greetings during the Awards Ceremony l Private VIP Pre-Reception l Two VIP reserved tables at Awards Gala l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Inside Front Cover Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Three Banners l Welcome letter included with the program
Visionary Sponsor
$7,500
Visionary Sponsor $7,500 - Recognized as the Visionary Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l One VIP reserved table at Awards Gala l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Inside Back Cover Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Two Banners
Visionary Sponsor $7,500 - Recognized as the Visionary Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l One VIP reserved table at Awards Gala l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Inside Back Cover Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Two Banners
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Platinum Sponsor $5,000 - Recognized as a Platinum Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Ten tickets to the Awards Gala l Platinum Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Two Banners
Platinum Sponsor $5,000 - Recognized as a Platinum Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Ten tickets to the Awards Gala l Platinum Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Two Banners
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
Gold Sponsor $3.500 - Recognized as a Gold Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Five tickets to the Awards Gala l Gold Page Ad in the Gala Journal l One Banner
Gold Sponsor $3.500 - Recognized as a Gold Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Five tickets to the Awards Gala l Gold Page Ad in the Gala Journal l One Banner
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Silver Sponsor $2,500 - Recognized as a Silver Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Five tickets to the Awards Gala l Silver Page Ad in the Gala Journal
Silver Sponsor $2,500 - Recognized as a Silver Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Five tickets to the Awards Gala l Silver Page Ad in the Gala Journal
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
BRONZE Sponsor $1,500 - Recognized as a Bronze Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Two tickets to the Awards Gala l Full Page Ad in the Gala Journal
BRONZE Sponsor $1,500 - Recognized as a Bronze Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Two tickets to the Awards Gala l Full Page Ad in the Gala Journal
Freedom Fund Gala - NAACP Presidents' Ticket
$200
Ticket to the 112th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala with a $50 discount. ONLY FOR CURRENT NAACP PRESIDENTS.
Ticket Sales close on April 5, 2025
Ticket to the 112th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala with a $50 discount. ONLY FOR CURRENT NAACP PRESIDENTS.
Ticket Sales close on April 5, 2025
Membership Payment Plan - Freedom Fund Ticket
$25
Members of the Oranges & Maplewood Branch Installment Plan for Ticket to the 112th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala
Payments of $25 due on the 15th of each month. Payments must be complete by April 1, 2025.
Members of the Oranges & Maplewood Branch Installment Plan for Ticket to the 112th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala
Payments of $25 due on the 15th of each month. Payments must be complete by April 1, 2025.
Committee Journal Ad
$5
Committee Journal Ad - Members contributing toward a specific Committee Journal Ad - The ticket is in increments of $5 as each committee request is different.
Committee Journal Ad - Members contributing toward a specific Committee Journal Ad - The ticket is in increments of $5 as each committee request is different.
Add a donation for NAACP of the Oranges and Maplewood
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!