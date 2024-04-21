NAACP of the Oranges and Maplewood

112th NAACP Oranges & Maplewood Branch Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala

100 Walnut St

Livingston, NJ 07039, USA

Freedom Fund Gala Ticket
$250
Ticket to the 112th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala. Ticket Sales close on April 1, 2025
NAACP T-Shirt
$20
Vote T-Shirt in Gold or Black
Freedom Fund Gala Membership Ticket
$275
Ticket to the 112th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala with a one year annual membership with the Oranges and Maplewood Branch. Ticket Sales close on April 1, 2025
Freedom Fund Gala Silver Life Subscribing Membership Ticket
$320
Ticket to the 112th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala with one payment on a Silver Life Subscribing Membership with the Oranges and Maplewood Branch. Ticket Sales close on April 1, 2025
Platinum Page Journal Ad
$1,500
Platinum Page (8.5 x 11 on platinum paper) E-mail camera ready ad to [email protected]
Gold Page Journal Ad
$1,000
Gold Page (8.5 x 11 on gold paper) E-mail camera ready ad to [email protected]
Silver Page Journal Ad
$750
Silver Page (8.5 x 11 on silver paper) E-mail camera ready ad to [email protected]
Full Page Journal Ad
$300
Full Page (8.5 x 11) E-mail camera ready ad to [email protected]
Half Page Journal Ad
$200
Half Page (8.5 x 5.5) E-mail camera ready ad to [email protected]
Quarter Page Journal Ad
$100
Quarter Page (4.25 x 5.5) E-mail camera ready ad to [email protected]
Business Card Journal Ad
$50
Business Card (4.25 x 2.75) E-mail camera ready ad to [email protected]
Patron Journal Ad
$10
E-mail name for Patron Page to [email protected]
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
Presenting Sponsor $10,000 - Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Opportunity to bring greetings during the Awards Ceremony l Private VIP Pre-Reception l Two VIP reserved tables at Awards Gala l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Inside Front Cover Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Three Banners l Welcome letter included with the program
Visionary Sponsor
$7,500
Visionary Sponsor $7,500 - Recognized as the Visionary Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l One VIP reserved table at Awards Gala l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Inside Back Cover Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Two Banners
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Platinum Sponsor $5,000 - Recognized as a Platinum Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Ten tickets to the Awards Gala l Platinum Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Two Banners
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
Gold Sponsor $3.500 - Recognized as a Gold Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Five tickets to the Awards Gala l Gold Page Ad in the Gala Journal l One Banner
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Silver Sponsor $2,500 - Recognized as a Silver Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Five tickets to the Awards Gala l Silver Page Ad in the Gala Journal
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
BRONZE Sponsor $1,500 - Recognized as a Bronze Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Two tickets to the Awards Gala l Full Page Ad in the Gala Journal
Freedom Fund Gala - NAACP Presidents' Ticket
$200
Ticket to the 112th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala with a $50 discount. ONLY FOR CURRENT NAACP PRESIDENTS. Ticket Sales close on April 5, 2025
Membership Payment Plan - Freedom Fund Ticket
$25
Members of the Oranges & Maplewood Branch Installment Plan for Ticket to the 112th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala Payments of $25 due on the 15th of each month. Payments must be complete by April 1, 2025.
Committee Journal Ad
$5
Committee Journal Ad - Members contributing toward a specific Committee Journal Ad - The ticket is in increments of $5 as each committee request is different.
