Friends of Odyssey RED Sweatshirt Fundraiser

For a limited time, Friends of Odyssey is offering one free Odyssey RED sweatshirt per $75 donation received by December 6th. (size, style: pullover or zip-up- on next screen). (If you would like your sweatshirt mailed to you, please select "Add a donation" *right BELOW* $10 minimum, plus $5 for every additional sweatshirt to cover shipping and handling.). **There will be a ONE time local pick up option TBA in Tacoma***

For a limited time, Friends of Odyssey is offering one free Odyssey RED sweatshirt per $75 donation received by December 6th. (size, style: pullover or zip-up- on next screen). (If you would like your sweatshirt mailed to you, please select "Add a donation" *right BELOW* $10 minimum, plus $5 for every additional sweatshirt to cover shipping and handling.). **There will be a ONE time local pick up option TBA in Tacoma***

More details...