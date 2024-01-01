2024 Barbaras Team of Hope Annual Golf and Food Festival

Barbara Principe
Dear Friends,
We invite you back to our Annual Golf and Food Festival. For those who do not play golf please join us for an outstanding Cocktail Hour, Dinner, Awards Presentation, Raffle Prize Drawing, Live Entertainment, and More!
We will again be enjoying and dancing to the sounds of DJ Vinny Dice and Illusions 2.0 with Al Amico, Tony Iannitelli, Mike Mucaria, and Josette Hernandez. For our newcomers be prepared for a wonderful day of great food, and lots of laughter as we all unite in support of great causes in the name of my dear friend Barbara Principe. If you have any questions please email: [email protected]
We are looking forward to seeing you all on Monday, June 10th. Thank you for your continued support.
Best Regards
Marie Sabino
Event Agenda: 9:30am Full Breakfast - 11:30am Shotgun - 4:00pm Cocktail Hour - 6:00pm Dinner
Hole-in-One prizes on ALL Par 3's
Cadillac (Sponsored by Sarant Cadillac - 4339 Hempstead Tpke, Farmingdale, NY)
$10,000
Apple iPad 128GB
Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putter
Yeti Tundra 75 Hard Cooler
4-Player $100,000 Shootout (4 closest to the pin winners take one shot - Men's 165 yds, Women 150 yds)
Men’s Longest Drive Trophy and Prize (Winner can redeem a Spa Day or a Golf Round anywhere in US ($100 value)
Women’s Longest Drive Trophy and Prize (Winner can redeem a Spa Day or a Golf Round anywhere in US ($100 value)
Putting Contest (7-Night Resort Stay)
Men's Low Gross Foursome Trophies
Mixed Low Gross Foursome Trophies
Hit The Floating Giant Duck
Barbara's Team of Hope is a not-for-profit corporation under the laws of the state of New York tax-exempt code 501c3