National Association of University Women, Inc. Greater Cleveland Branch Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Membership includes $80.00 to NAUW National, $30 NAUW Local, $25.00 Scholarship assessment and $4.00 National My Sister's Keeper
$15.00 Late fee , $80.00 to NAUW National, $30 NAUW Local, $25.00 Scholarship assessment and $4.00 National My Sister's Keeper
$20.00 Reinstatement fee, $80.00 to NAUW National, $30 NAUW Local, $25.00 Scholarship assessment and $4.00 National My Sister's Keeper
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!