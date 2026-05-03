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National Association of University Women, Inc. Greater Cleveland Branch

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National Association of University Women, Inc. Greater Cleveland Branch

About the memberships

National Association of University Women, Inc. Greater Cleveland Branch Membership

Membership -July 1 - September 25
$139

Membership includes $80.00 to NAUW National, $30 NAUW Local, $25.00 Scholarship assessment and $4.00 National My Sister's Keeper

Late Membership - September 26-October 15
$154

$15.00 Late fee , $80.00 to NAUW National, $30 NAUW Local, $25.00 Scholarship assessment and $4.00 National My Sister's Keeper

Reinstatement
$159

$20.00 Reinstatement fee, $80.00 to NAUW National, $30 NAUW Local, $25.00 Scholarship assessment and $4.00 National My Sister's Keeper

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